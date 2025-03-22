"I'll leak where he 's going next": Carlos Boozer's son Cayden Boozer shares a lighthearted reaction as 4-star Dante Allen de-commits from Villanova

Cayden Boozer, a Duke signee and son of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, had a lighthearted response in the comments section of Dante Allen's Instagram post about reopening his recruitment.

Allen, who is ranked at the 63rd spot nationally (according to On3's Industry Rankings), decommitted from Villanova on Saturday and shared the news on his Instagram page, in collaboration with 247Sports:

"NEWS: Dante Allen, the No. 42 overall prospect in the class of 2025, will reopen his recruitment he tells @247sports," the post was captioned.

Boozer jokingly claimed that he would leak Allen's next move in a comment:

"30 dollars and ill leak where he’s going next," Boozer commented.

According to reports by On3, Allen's decision came after the release of Villanova head coach Kyle Neptune, who was appointed in 2022. Neptune, who was the assistant coach of the Wildcats from 2013-2020 joined Fordham as their head coach in 2021.

Allen, who committed to the Wildcats on Oct. 16, is ranked at the 19th spot in the shooting guard position and 13th in Florida. In four seasons at Montverde Academy, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard played 115 matches and averaged 16.9 points, 3.1 assists, 6.7 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

His breakout season was in his sophomore year when he played 29 games and posted averages of 21.6 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 3.7 apg, 2.3 spg and 0.9 bpg. Last season, Allen scored 11.7 points, grabbed 4.8 rebounds, dished out 3.8 assists, stole the ball 1.7 times and had 0.5 blocks in 23.3 minutes per game in 26 contests.

He led the team in total assists (99) and FT% (77%), ranked at the second spot in total steals (43), points (303), steals (43) and third in total rebounds (124).

Dante Allen shares message from his father after reopening recruitment

Allen took to his Instagram story to share a message with his father and the former Villanova and NBA forward Malik Allen, as they spoke about reopening his recruitment:

Dante Allen shares message from his father after reopening recruitment (Image: IG/ Dante Allen)

"Message from my Dad and I. After careful consideration, Dante has made the decision to re-open his recruitment. Our family is forever grateful for the role Villanova University has played in our life. Dante formed a special bond with the coaching staff there. Given the recent announcement of a leadership change, we feel it is best to explore our options as Dante considers his next step," he wrote.

With Allen's recruitment now open again, he will consider offers from programs including Georgia, Tennessee, Notre Dame, LSU, Michigan and Syracuse, among others.

Which program will Allen ultimately choose?

