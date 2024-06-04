"I love Auburn. I like the environment." — 4-star TE Xavier Tiller lauds Auburn after latest visit for Sunday workouts

Fairburn native and Langston Hughes High School standout Xavier Tiller is a rising star in the world of football. He is a sought-after recruit by some of the nation's top college football programs and has over 25 offers. The tight end's journey has taken him to various campuses, but his recent visit to Auburn was notable.

Tiller returned to Auburn on a Sunday for workouts with the coaching staff. This visit offered him an opportunity to develop stronger connections with the Auburn coaching staff, especially tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua.

In an interview with 247 Sports, Tiller praised the welcoming environment at Auburn.

"I love Auburn. I like the environment," Tiller said (via 247 Sports). "Just how they come up and talk to me. Make me feel like I'm at home."

Tiller is ranked as the No. 31 player in the nation, the No. 2 tight end, and the No. 4 player from Georgia in the 2026 class, according to 247 Sports. His proficiency in route-running and adept blocking skills has drawn praise from recruiting analysts like Najeh Wilkins, who predicts Tiller's rise as one of the nation's premier tight ends.

Meanwhile, Auburn's recruiting efforts have been impressive, currently ranking No. 9 nationally. Head coach Hugh Freeze is determined to elevate the program's standing even further.

The Tigers are making strides with prospects like 5-star cornerback Na’eem Offord, who is committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Offensive tackle Broderick Shull and cornerback Blake Woodby are also high on Auburn.

Georgia and Alabama are also in the race for Xavier Tiller

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the front-runners for Xavier Tiller. The tight end hails from the area and has been a huge Bulldogs fan.

“I love Georgia,” Tiller said (via On3). “Growing up, I was a Georgia fan. I was a fan of the Bulldogs. Georgia has great players, great coaches and they know how to win. When I go to college, I want to win. Georgia does that. They also produce tight ends, so that is something else I like.

Tiller's visits to the Bulldogs' campus have only increased his admiration for the program. He enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere and developed a good connection with tight ends coach Todd Hartley:

“On campus, I love it too. I love the vibe and the people up there. Coach Todd Hartley is my guy. He is cool, he is a great coach and I know he wants me up there.”

Tiller also had the opportunity to visit Alabama in the spring, which provided him with an incredible experience of the Crimson Tide's renowned program:

“I liked watching practice and the coaches working with the players. Alabama is another great program that wins a lot. They are a school I had a great time at and I will be back.”

The tight end will surely be a great addition to any program, especially following his sophomore season in 2023. He caught 25 passes for 352 yards and seven touchdowns that season.