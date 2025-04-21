"I love it when people want to become Huskies": Jedd Fisch shares candid remark after securing four-star QB to Washington’s 2026 class

Four-star quarterback Derek Zammit committed to Washington's 2026 class on Saturday, choosing Jedd Fisch's school over his other finalists in Alabama and Mississippi State. As the Huskies celebrated the addition, Fisch shared his excitement following the program's spring scrimmage.

Fisch addressed the news, saying:

"I love it when people want to become Huskies. And it sounds like more and more that people want to become Huskies, and that's a fantastic thing for all of us."

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound Zammit attends DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne, New Jersey. His pledge brings the Huskies' total to eight committed players for the 2026 class, and Fisch is optimistic about more recruiting wins to come.

"We'll continue to try and build our program through high school recruiting," Fisch said. "That's a huge part and huge emphasis and, if we continue to be successful in high school recruiting, I think we're going to put ourselves in a position for long-term success."

Zammit is the No. 28 quarterback in the 2026 class and the No. 7 recruit in New Jersey, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Derek Zammit shares the reasons behind his commitment to Washington

Derek Zammit is coming off an outstanding junior year in 2024, where he threw for 2,582 yards and 35 touchdowns. Washington pursued him aggressively, with Jedd Fisch, quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty and assistant coach JP Losman all playing key roles in his recruitment.

"Obviously the coaches, then the offense they run is pretty big and pretty important to me," Zammit told On3 following his commitment. "They run a pro-style offense. Coach Fisch watched my film and showed direct comparison to their offense and the 49ers and Rams. That’s important to me."

“And then obviously I think it’s a good school," Zammit said. "They were saying it’s one of the top public universities in the country. Obviously that’s important to me as well.”

Zammit becomes the third four-star recruit in Washington’s 2026 class, joining running back Ansu Sanoe and safety Ksani Jiles. The cycle ranks No. 36 in the nation, and Zammit is the first New Jersey prospect in the room.

