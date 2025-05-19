"I'm not afraid of competition": Kirby Smart's Georgia recruit Jared Curtis gets a strong message from new Bulldogs QB target

Georgia failed to secure five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, but the Bulldogs' 2026 class remains strong with the acquisition of five-star quarterback Jared Curtis. Kirby Smart and Co. identified one new QB target for the 2027 cycle in four-star prospect Teddy Jarrard, who received Georgia's offer on Saturday.

Jarrard is an in-state prospect from North Cobb and is not afraid to compete against Curtis.

“Yeah, obviously they have Jared Curtis, who just committed," Jarrard said on Sunday, via SI. "I'm not afraid of competition, the quarterback room is a factor for me. At the end of it all, I want to go somewhere where I can play, and I want to go somewhere where I fit the scheme, and where they want me, and where I can be developed.”

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound QB played for North Cobb Christian High School last season but will transfer to North Cobb High School this fall. He had a phenomenal sophomore campaign in 2024, throwing for 2,647 yards and 34 touchdowns with a 72% completion rate.

Jarrard closed his sophomore season by surpassing 300 passing yards and tallying 16 touchdowns in three of his final four games. He is the No. 16 QB in the 2027 class and the No. 26 recruit in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Jarrard has already received offers from two Southeastern Conference schools, Auburn and Arkansas, making the Bulldogs the third SEC program to enter the race. Following its offer, On3 named Georgia the favorite in his recruitment, giving it a 25.8% chance of landing him.

Teddy Jarrard opens up about the Georgia offer

On Saturday, Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and offensive line coach Stacy Searels were at Teddy Jarrard’s practice to watch him throw. The sophomore was also given an exclusive invite to the scavenger hunt event, where he outperformed players from other position groups to win.

Following the event, Jarrard met with Kirby Smart in his office and left with an offer.

"Well, I feel like I've proven myself at this point," Jarrard said, via Dawgs247. "I feel like it wasn't just a handout offer. I feel like they were able to see me, how much I've been working, the development I've had over the past two or three years now. And I feel like I deserve it and I feel like I earned it. So I'm happy with it, and I'm just excited to keep going and moving forward in my recruitment."

Jarrard also praised Smart for his ability to connect with recruits.

"He's great," Jarrard said on Saturday, via SI. "He's a very good people person, and he's easy to talk to. He'll come off a little bit scary, but he's fun. He's good to talk to. He's a great coach. He's a very cool guy. It's a blessing to get the opportunity and he believes in me, so that's the biggest thing."

The Bulldogs don't have any committed players in the 2027 class.

