"I’m not going anywhere other than LSU": Four-star DL Zion Williams reaffirms his commitment amid Texas flip rumors

Texas lost out on in-state defensive lineman Zion Williams in July when the four-star prospect committed to LSU. On Wednesday, it was reported that he would take an unofficial visit to Austin this weekend to see the Texas Longhorns taking on the Kentucky Wildcats.

This will be Williams' first return visit to Steve Sarkisian's program following an unofficial trip in April. After the news circulated, fans and analysts started speculating about his potential flip to Texas, as the Longhorns also have the advantage of being his in-state program. But Williams took to X to quickly smash those rumors, writing:

"I’m not going anywhere other than LSU I was just trynna watch some good games and if you didn’t hear it from me it ain’t true🤦🏾‍♂️ @Geaux247 @LSUfootball @lsu_szn."

Trending

Expand Tweet

However, the flip rumor continued, especially following five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood's flip from LSU to his in-state program Michigan on the same day. Williams came up with another X post to reassure the Tigers fans, writing:

"What I said yesterday still stands I ain’t commit for him @Geaux247 @LSUfootball @LSU."

Expand Tweet

Williams has been a target for Texas defensive line coach Kenny Baker, and both of them reportedly had productive conversations over the past few weeks. Thus, a flip is not seemingly on the horizon, at least for now.

With the early signing period less than two weeks away, Brian Kelly's coaching staff and LSU fans will be hoping Williams stays true to his pledge, unlike Underwood.

LSU DL coach Bo Davis is a draw for Zion Williams in Texas

Bo Davis, who joined LSU this offseason after previously coaching at Texas, made an immediate impact on Zion Williams' recruitment. Williams received an offer from the Tigers under the previous coaching staff, but it was Davis who truly prioritized him when he arrived in Baton Rouge and hosted him multiple times.

“I think he got a head start before anybody, because he was the first coach I really got to know well," Williams told On3 about Davis.

Williams also lauded the long-term vision Davis has for him, saying:

“I feel like coach Bo had my best intentions and wants to get me to a position where I can support a family when I have one. It meant a lot to me when he says that he thinks that I have 3-year potential, but I’ll get a degree before I leave.”

Zion Williams is the No. 187 overall player, the No. 16 defensive lineman in the 2025 class, and the No. 28 prospect in Texas, according to ESPN. LSU has three more defensive linemen in the 2025 class: three-star talents Brandon Brown, Dilan Battle, and Walter Mathis Jr.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback