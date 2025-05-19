“I’m going to college for relationships and development": Nation's No. 1 OT Felix Ojo addresses NIL controversy following Florida visit

Five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo dominates on the field by often flattening defenders with ease. So much so, often it seems an unfair matchup. That dominance proves why he has quickly risen from a four-star to a five-star recruit and is now regarded as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2026 class by 247Sports.

For an elite recruit like Ojo, NIL deals are naturally significant. Fellow five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell reportedly received a $2 million NIL offer from Miami before his commitment, the highest offer known at the time.

Ojo is well aware of the growing impact of NIL in recruiting and has acknowledged that it’s “definitely a factor” in his decision-making. However, he made it clear that NIL alone won’t determine his commitment.

“I’m going to college for relationships and development. With my traits I can be a first round draft pick and we all know what that money is like compared to college,” Ojo said, via Gator County's Gentry Hawk.

NIL deals have stirred growing debate in recent years, but it’s unfair to suggest that programs land five-star recruits based solely on money.

Even in Cantwell’s case, Oregon, which is known for its strong NIL resources, was a major contender. But Cantwell ultimately chose Miami for the bonds he formed with the coaching staff and the school’s proven track record of developing NFL-caliber offensive linemen.

As for Felix Ojo, Texas leads in his recruitment since he's an in-state talent from Lake Ridge. However, that could change following his official visits. He visited Florida this weekend and has upcoming trips scheduled: Ohio State on May 30, Michigan on June 6, Texas on June 13 and Oklahoma on June 20.

Felix Ojo recaps his official visit to Florida

Florida assistant offensive line coach Jonathan Decoster is leading the recruitment of Felix Ojo, with offensive coordinator Rob Sale also playing a key role. The Gators are still seeking their first offensive tackle commit in the 2026 class, and Ojo is seen as the ideal fit to fill that need.

Ojo took an official visit to Florida this weekend and told On3's Steve Wiltfong that the Gators moved the needle.

"Number 1 OT In The Nation and In The Jersey 🐊 #GoGators," Ojo tweeted with a snap from the trip.

The Gators are appealing to Ojo due to their strong sense of brotherhood, NFL development potential and NIL opportunities.

"They sit very high on my list, and they most definitely have a chance in my recruiting process," Ojo told SI following the visit. "If anyone thought they didn't, they most definitely do now."

Florida has two committed players in the 2026 class: four-star quarterback Will Griffin and three-star defensive lineman Jamir Perez.

