"I'm gonna go get them": Ohio State commit Na’eem Offord on recruiting star prospects to Buckeyes

Ohio State football has a history of recruiting against the nation's top programs. The commitment of Birmingham's Parker High School cornerback Na’eem Offord has once again proved the notion.

Offord visited the Buckeyes during the final weekend of the contact period before committing in head coach Ryan Day’s office. His decision to pledge to Ohio State strongly bolstered the team's defensive prospects and sparked increased interest in the Buckeyes from prospects in Alabama.

With Na’eem Offord on board, Ohio State's recruiting efforts have intensified as they are set to host several official visitors in June. This list includes top prospects like Zion Grady and Malik Autry, both hailing from Offord's home state. Offord is also determined to recruit his fellow Alabamians.

“I’m gonna go get them, I’m gonna get them," Offord said via On3." I’m gonna be building relationships with them, the coaches and the players that are there already.”

Grady is ranked the No. 75 overall player in the country and the No. 10 edge in the nation in the 2025 class, per 247Sports. He finished his junior campaign with 87 tackles, 24 tackles for losses, 22 quarterback hurries, 11 sacks and an interception.

As a sophomore in 2022, Grady became Alabama Class 5A Lineman of the Year after recording 108 tackles, 27 quarterback hurries, 22 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and 2 fumble recoveries.

Autry is ranked as the No. 29 overall player in the country and the No. 4 defensive lineman in the nation in the 2025 class. He finished his junior campaign with 56 tackles, 9 tackles for losses, 7 quarterback hurries, and 3.5 sacks. He recorded 23 tackles, 2 tackles for losses, and 2 sacks in 2022.

Na’eem Offord refuses to be photographed in rival school hats

Na’eem Offord received offers from top-tier programs like Auburn, Florida State, and Georgia. But the five-star cornerback has firmly planted his flag with the Buckeyes, despite visiting some programs this spring.

Offord's commitment to Ohio State was evident not just in words but in actions as well. He declined to be photographed wearing hats representing any school other than Ohio State. Despite attempts by staff to capture him in hats from rival programs like Alabama, Auburn, and Oregon, Offord politely refused.

Ohio State's recruiting reporter, Mike Walker, had the opportunity to chat with Na’eem Offord, who spoke highly about the program, his future teammates and the coaching staff.

Offord is the No. 6 overall prospect, No. 2 cornerback, and No. 1 player in Alabama, according to 247Sports. He recorded 14 tackles, and four interceptions in 2023 while carrying the ball 22 times for 182 yards and four touchdowns on offense. He also caught 12 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns.