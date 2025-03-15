"I’m hearing 5-6 million per season plus Nike signature shoe": Fans react as nation's No. 1 TE reaffirms his Oregon commitment

For a five-star recruit, the recruiting process never truly ends, even after committing to a school. That has been the case for tight end Kendre Harrison, who has continued to receive interest from other programs despite his pledge to Oregon.

However, Harrison told On3's Hayes Fawcett on Thursday that he shut his commitment and would stick to Dan Lanning's program.

Harrison originally committed to Oregon on Nov. 30 and still has time until December to reconsider his decision. The fact that he reaffirmed his commitment just three months later suggests the Ducks have prioritized him throughout the process.

However, some fans speculated that his renewed commitment may have been influenced by a lucrative NIL deal, as Oregon benefits from the financial backing of Nike co-founder Phil Knight, who has helped establish a collective to support the Ducks' players. Many believe Lanning's program's NIL resources are virtually limitless due to Knight’s huge involvement.

"I’m hearing 5-6 million per season plus a Nike signature shoe," one wrote.

"What that means is they threw a sh*t ton more money at me so this is where I'll play my freshman season," one wrote.

"Sucks @SupremeDre8 going to the school backed by Phil Knight's Nike money which wouldn't be what it is today without Michael Jordan. Just crazy to think about," one wrote.

Regardless of the speculation, securing Harrison’s commitment, and now his reaffirmation, is a major win for Oregon. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound standout from Reidsville High School (North Carolina) is a dominant two-way player with the potential to be a game-changing weapon in the Ducks' offense.

"Cannot wait for this dude… dunks during the week then tds on Saturdays," one wrote.

"He is absolutely massive!," one wrote.

Harrison is the No. 1 tight end in the 2026 class and the No. 22 prospect in the nation, according to Rivals. On the basketball court, he is ranked No. 56 overall and No. 8 among power forwards, according to On3.

Kendre Harrison shares statement after reaffirming his Oregon commitment

Oregon has nine committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 2 in the nation, and Kendre Harrison is the headliner of this cycle. He is joined by two talented offensive recruits: four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene and four-star running back Tradarian Ball.

“What’s understood don’t have to be explained, I’m HOME…SCO DUCKS,” Harrison told Hayes Fawcett after shutting down his recruitment.

Harrison's reaffirmation is a big relief for Oregon's 2026 class, which lost its sole quarterback commit Jonas Williams, who flipped to USC in February.

