"I'm very locked in": Devin Sanchez makes his Ohio State commitment known with a powerful message amid ongoing offers

Five-Star Plus+ cornerback Devin Sanchez has reaffirmed his commitment to Ohio State. He committed to the Buckeyes back on Jan. 6 at the All-American Bowl, choosing them over big programs like LSU, Texas and Texas A&M.

Sanchez is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 overall talent in the nation, the No. 1 cornerback, and the top prospect in Texas. He was entertained with several recruitment effors from other programs, but his loyalty to Ohio State is clear.

“I’m very locked in. I think they should put very hard commitment next to my name, because I’m not gonna be flipped in no time soon,” Sanchez said during the 2024 On3 Elite Series.

Trending

Devin Sanchez is the fifth commitment in Ohio State’s 2025 recruiting class and the second in the secondary, making him the highest-rated cornerback to commit to the program since Jeff Okudah in the 2017 cycle.

“I think I’m probably one of the top guys that people don’t have to worry about flipping. I’m a guy Ohio State doesn’t have to, ‘Oh, they got to worry about me’ or ‘Oh, they gotta find my replacement.' No, it’s just not like that.”

Expand Tweet

The bond between Sanchez and the Buckeyes' secondary and cornerbacks coach, Tim Walton, played a crucial role in his decision.

“He's really like my dad ... The relationship that we have is, it just clicked from the jump. And I’ve been out there like six times now, so it’s just every time I go, the relationship is stronger. Now, when we talk on the phone, it’s not just all about football. It’s about other things, you know, outside of football, outside of life."

As a junior at North Shore High School, Devin Sanchez recorded 32 tackles, 12 solo tackles, 11 passes defended and five interceptions. In 2022, his performance as a sophomore earned him a Texas District 21-6A first-team selection and helped lead North Shore to the Class 6A-Division I state championship game.

Devin Sanchez leads Ohio State's recruiting charge

Devin Sanchez has taken an active role in recruiting top talent to join him in Columbus following his commitment to the Buckeyes. Five-Star Plus+ wide receiver Dakorien Moore from Texas is his main target.

“I mean, that’s really like the top of my list. And then, you know, he’s just a great receiver all around. I’ve been playing him for three years now ... He’s just one guy that I want to go against every day and practice with and we already have that relationship, just because we go to rival schools in Texas … so why not come to Ohio?”

Moore is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 overall talent in the country, No. 1 wide receiver and the No. 2 prospect in the state of Texas.

The concept of BIA, or Best in America, is a mantra that Ohio State’s cornerbacks have embraced, and Devin Sanchez is determined to contribute to this legacy. He is also keen on bringing five-star cornerback Dorian Brew to Ohio State to accomplish the goal.

“I feel like Dorian can be a great asset to what we can do. He can play corner and he can also play safety just because of how big he is and how well he moves ... We have a great relationship, we got the same trainer down to Houston, so I’m always working with him … Let's bring BIA back.”

Brew is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 61 overall talent in the country, the No. 7 cornerback and the No. 11 prospect in Texas.