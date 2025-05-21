“I’m locked in": Four-star Notre Dame WR commit Bubba Frazier shuts down recruitment amid Georgia's constant approach

Four-star wide receiver Bubba Frazier committed to Notre Dame in April over Georgia, North Carolina and Wisconsin. Despite continued interest from other schools, including from the in-state Georgia Bulldogs, the Benedictine Military School standout reaffirmed his pledge to Marcus Freeman's program.

“I’m shutting it down," Singer said on Sunday, via On3. "I’m locked in with Notre Dame.”

With the acquisition of five-star quarterback Jared Curtis in the 2026 class, Georgia is enjoying a recruitment momentum. The Bulldogs were likely looking forward to adding Frazier as a third wide receiver in the cycle, along with Vance Spafford and Brady Marchese.

However, Frazier remains committed to the Fighting Irish, joining Dylan Faison as the second wide receiver in Notre Dame's 2026 class. The Irish have 16 committed players in this cycle, ranking No. 4 in the nation.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Frazier racked up 753 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 46 catches, while also rushing for 604 yards and eight scores at over seven yards per carry. He is the No. 45 wide receiver in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Frazier is also a standout sprinter, posting times of 10.80 in 100m, 22.14 in 200m and 51.85 seconds in 400m.

Four-star OT Grayson McKeogh previews upcoming Notre Dame official visit

Four-star offensive tackle Grayson McKeogh received an offer from Notre Dame in March. Following his official visit to Penn State during the first weekend of June, he plans to head to South Bend the following week for his official visit with the Irish.

Notre Dame made McKeogh a priority early on, with offensive line coach Joe Rudolph visiting him at La Salle College High School in Pennsylvania in April.

"We had a really good time,” McKeough said on Monday, via Irish Sports Daily. “He is a really personable, honest guy and straightforward, but he also knows how to have a good time. He's fun to be around. I just had a really good time.”

McKeogh is the No. 20 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 8 recruit in Pennsylvania, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is the high school teammate of Irish top defensive back target Joey O'Brien.

