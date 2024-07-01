"I’m looking forward to see what LSU has to offer": 2025 class prospect Aidan Anding makes impressive comments about Tigers' offer

LSU Tigers Head Coach Brian Kelly and his recruiting team visited Ruston, Louisiana, on Friday night to extend a scholarship offer to 2025 class prospect Aidan Anding.

The offer was facilitated by recruiting strategist Frank Wilson, marking a culmination of months of scouting and relationship-building efforts by LSU to recruit the three-star cornerback.

Anding, who had been eagerly anticipating the offer, expressed his excitement and gratitude upon receiving it.

“It did mean a lot," Anding told On3. "I was looking for it earlier in my own recruiting time, but I can’t complain. It mean a lot though because it’s in-state, so it’s easy for family to get around so it was good."

Anding has already established positive connections with Sherman Wilson and J.R. Belton from LSU's recruiting team. His former teammate Ahmad Breaux already being part of the Tigers' setup also adds to his comfort and anticipation for the future.

“Since I got the offer from LSU, I’m looking forward to see what LSU has to offer," he said.

Corey Raymond, LSU's defensive backs coach, has also impressed Anding with his track record. Although Anding couldn't attend LSU's June camp due to prior commitments, his impressive film has earned admiration from the coaching staff.

“I really like the coaching staff, they all seen my film. They really loved it, but they wish I would have came to camp, but I couldn’t make it because all of my visits and my days in June was filled. They all say they love my film and they really wanted me," Aidan Anding said.

Ranked as the No. 576 overall prospect in his class by the On3 Industry Ranking, Anding is also the No. 58 cornerback nationally and the No. 20 recruit in Louisiana. 247 Sports ranks him as the No. 39 cornerback and the No. 13 recruit in the state.

Which program can earn Aidan Anding's commitment?

Initially leaning towards the Texas Longhorns, Aidan Anding's plans seemed solid until a late offer from LSU threw a wrench into the process. Texas had been leading the race for Anding, bolstered by a strong pitch from cornerback coach Terry Joseph.

Anding spoke highly of his time with current players and the city of Austin following his official visit.

“Man, it was really great,” Anding said (via Inside Texas). “I got to connect with a lot of the players, see a lot of Austin, and hang with my guys from Da Boot.”

But LSU's sudden offer has caused Anding to reconsider his options. The Tigers' recent loss of another top cornerback commitment has opened up a potential spot for Aidan Anding. This development has even forced Anding to delay his commitment.

“What really caused me to push it back was because I thought I had a school in mind, but like then, like I started looking at the bigger picture of things and the reality of things like the roster, the depth chart of the schools and the playing time I get," he said.

Texas now holds a slight edge with a 57.4% favorability rating, according to On3 recruiting projections, while LSU follows closely behind at 38.8%. Other schools like Arkansas, Miami, and TCU also remain in contention to earn Aidan Anding's pledge.

