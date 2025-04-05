"I’m making a lot of them proud with that one": Four-star 2026 class CB reflects on getting offer from Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Four-star cornerback Ace Alston, also known as Ashton Alston, is a top target for Alabama in the 2027 class. The Anderson High School (Ohio) standout visited Tuscaloosa this week to see the Crimson Tide's spring practice and got an offer from Kalen DeBoer's program.

“I have a lot of family down that way,” Alston said to Touchdown Alabama. “It’s an amazing program, and I’m making a lot of them proud with that one. It is an excellent program. They developed a lot of athletes for the NFL. They have state-of-the-art equipment."

Alston is the No. 4 recruit in Ohio and the No. 13 cornerback in the 2027 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Despite just completing his sophomore season, he has already received more than 30 offers from college programs.

This spring, Alston visited Auburn, Missouri, Indiana, and Tennessee. He will visit UCLA, Oregon, USC and Ohio State. He hasn’t narrowed down his list of preferred schools yet.

"I'm trying to keep all the schools I'm taking a spring visit to, I'm trying to keep them all in the mix right now," Alston said to Rivals.

On3 gives Tennessee the highest odds to land Alston at 17%, while Alabama is at 8%. However, those numbers might change significantly after his upcoming visits. The race will become challenging when his in-state Ohio State joins the race in his recruitment, as the Buckeyes have yet to offer him for their 2027 class.

Ace Alston raves about Alabama DB coach Maurice Linguist

Defensive back coach Maurice Linguist extended the Alabama offer to Ace Alston, and both of them had some valuable moments during the Crimson Tide's spring practice.

"I loved my conversation with coach Mo," Alston said to Touchdown Alabama. "He has experience in the NFL, and he is an overall great guy.”

If Alston commits to the Crimson Tide, he will become their first cornerback in the 2027 class. The cycle has two committed players: four-star edge rusher JaBarrius Garror and four-star athlete Alexander Ward.

