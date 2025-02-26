"I’m a Michigan Man": Four-star CB commit reaffirms commitment to Sherrone Moore's program amid strong push from other schools

Four-star cornerback Brody Jennings has been committed to Michigan since July. He has been a key player for defensive back coach Lamar Morgan in the Wolverines' 2026 class and is happy with his commitment.

Ad

“Coach Morgan tells me Michigan is where I need to be," Jennings told On3. "I fit Michigan. I’m a Michigan Man."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, that's not stopping some other schools from pushing for Jennings' service. Since last month, he has received offers from Oklahoma State, Auburn, Georgia, Louisville, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Wake Forest, Alabama, Baylor, Pittsburgh Central Florida and North Carolina.

Jennings also set official visits to the Crimson Tide in May and the Bulldogs in June, but insists he remains fully committed to the Wolverines.

“I love Michigan,” Jennings told On3. “It’s a great spot for me. They love me too. That’s part of why I committed. I’m going to visit other schools, but I’m still 1,000 percent locked in with Michigan.”

Ad

However, history suggests that when a committed recruit starts taking visits elsewhere, doubts about their decision are creeping in. Michigan has also seen this scenario unfold countless times. A player declares full loyalty to the Wolverines, visits a Southeastern Conference school and flips shortly after.

Interestingly, Jennings’ older brother, Branden, was once committed to Michigan before switching to Maryland. He now plays for Mississippi State.

Brody Jennings sets an official visit to Michigan

Lamar Morgan personally visited Brody Jennings on Jan. 7, followed by a visit from Sherrone Moore on January 20. Jennings is set to return to Ann Arbor for his official visit on June 20.

Ad

Jennings is ranked as the No. 22 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 42 recruit in the nation, according to On3 Industry Rankings. The Wolverines have one more commit in the 2026 class, three-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile.

The Wolverines are actively pursuing several key targets, including four-star safety Blake Stewart from Woodward Academy in Fairburn, Georgia and four-star cornerback Jordan Thomas from Bergen Catholic in Oradell, New Jersey. As of now, the Wolverines are still battling to secure edges in both of these players' recruitment, but some positive updates might be on the way given Moran's strong push.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback