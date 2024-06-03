"I’m their No. 1 guy": 5-star CB Na'eem Offord makes promising comments after Auburn visit

Birmingham native Na'eem Offord made an unexpected visit to Auburn on May 31. The five-star plus cornerback is committed to Ohio State, and just like cornerback Devin Sanchez, Offord picked the program because of his relationship with secondary coach Tim Walton.

Offord's initial plan was to reserve his official visit to Auburn for the upcoming season. However, he made the impromptu visit last weekend and received a warm welcome from the coaching staff. One interesting outcome of Offord's visit was his statement claiming that Auburn considers him their top priority. The cornerback was swayed by this compliment, which he didn’t hear from other programs.

"I’m their No. 1 guy," Offord said via 247Sports." They say I’m their No. 1 guy. They are the only school telling me that."

Auburn's coaching staff played a huge role in wooing Offord during his visit. He had the opportunity to spend time with cornerback coach Wesley McGriff and defensive coordinator DJ Durkin, and their pitch to Offord focused on the importance of staying in-state.

Offord has been a hero for the Thundering Herd, recording 14 tackles, and four interceptions. He also carried the ball 22 times for 182 yards, along with four touchdowns on offense, and caught 12 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns as well. The cornerback recorded 13 tackles and a sack on defense in 2022, while also listing 736 yards of total offense and six touchdowns under his belt.

What did Na'eem Offord say about potentially joining Auburn?

Na'eem Offord announced his commitment to Ohio State in February and has remained loyal to the Buckeyes since then. That said, Offord's recent visit to Auburn definitely sparked speculation about his commitment status with Ohio State. When questioned about the possibility of joining Auburn, Offord offered a cryptic "no comment."

It may indicate that he remains committed to Ohio State but is keeping his options open. However, when social media rumors linked Offord to various programs, including Oregon, Auburn, and Alabama, last month, he quickly smashed those rumors, saying they were "so not true."

Even Na'eem Offord has been actively involved in recruiting efforts for the Buckeyes. He has reportedly been working to flip Auburn commit Malik Autry to Ohio State. He is also keeping an eye on four-star athlete Zion Grady.