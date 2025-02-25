"I'm a priority to them": Nation's No. 1 RB in the 2026 class gives an upvote to Sherrone Moore's Michigan

Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford has been recruiting five-star running back Savion Hiter since his time at Ohio State. In January, Sherrone Moore and the entire Wolverines staff traveled to meet the prospect from Louisa County High School in Virginia.

Ad

"I'm a priority to them," Hiter said. "I like to hear from a coach that's on my coaching staff, Coach Alford, who's gonna be coaching me. I gotta have love from him. And me and him have a great bond to each other. We almost talk every day so it's great to connect with him sometimes."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hiter is the nation's No. 1 running back in the 2026 class and the No. 18 prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. The recruitment battle for the blue-chip prospect continues to heat up, but Michigan appears to have an early edge.

According to On3’s Steve Wiltfong, Michigan is currently the favorite to land him, but Georgia is also making a strong push. Hiter has visited the Bulldogs four times and is scheduled for an official visit to Athens on June 6.

Ad

Tennessee is emerging as a dark horse, while Ohio State is also a contender for his services. He has an Ohio State visit planned in May, followed by trips to Michigan and Tennessee in June.

Savion Hiter raves about Micgigan running back history

Michigan has been a breeding ground for NFL-caliber running backs, including Blake Corum, who earned All-American honors twice during his time at the Wolverines. Corum helped the school win three consecutive Big Ten titles and was ultimately selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Ad

This legacy is why top high school prospects like Savion Hiter continue to have strong interest in the program:

"Blake Coram, he was a great running back, and he also came out of Virginia," Hiter said. "So it puts Virginia on the map, and most running backs don't get the spotlight as much as they used to. It's good to see that. And that's what I'm talking about. It's just a great thing, a great thing to see."

With Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings heading to the NFL, Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes are set to take over the Wolverines backfield in 2025. As for the 2026 recruiting class, Michigan remains in the mix for another top-tier running back in Javian Osborne.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback