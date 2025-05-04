"I’m the proudest father in the world": Five-star CB Elbert Hill's father pens heartfelt post after USC commitment

Five-star cornerback Elbert Hill committed to USC's 2026 class on Friday. The Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) standout chose Lincoln Riley's program over big schools like Oregon, Alabama and Ohio State.

Ad

"Thank you God for blessing me with the talents to play the game I love and I want to thank everyone who helped during this process and to my Pops I hope I made you proud," Hill tweeted after announcing his decision.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

His father, Elbert Hill III, expressed pride in his son’s decision, posting:

"Congratulations son , I’m the proudest father in the world not just because of what you do on the field but proud of the young man you are. You’re a wonderful son, grandson, brother, uncle and friend to all of us. Stay humble and keep working. #ProudFather."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hill is the second five-star to commit to USC in as many days, joining offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe. Hill's commitment will allow Riley & Co. to chase even more five and four-star talent nationwide.

Hill is a dynamic playmaker, explosive with the ball on offense and technically sound on defense. He is the No. 1 recruit in Ohio and the No. 4 cornerback in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

USC is off to a blazing start with the 2026 class, even before summer official visits begin, and Hill's pledge propelled the Trojans to the No. 1 spot nationally for the class.

Ad

USC holds commitments from three top 10 cornerbacks in the 2026 class: Hill, five-star RJ Sermons and four-star Brandon Lockhart.

Why did Elbert Hill choose USC over Ohio State and others?

Elbert Hill, an Ohio native, turned down his home-state team to commit to USC, which says something about his priority.

However, much of the credit goes to USC's relentless recruiting effort, led by defensive backs coaches Doug Belk and Trovon Reed and director of player personnel Weston Zernechel, who were highly dedicated in pursuing Hill.

Ad

"What separated USC for me was how consistent they were with their recruitment of me and how they treated me and my family so well every time I got down there,” Hill told 247Sports.

“Everything they’re doing out there is special,” the elder Hill told On3. We went out there this past weekend and had a meeting with the AD. Everything about it, what they’re doing with the 26 class, it just felt like home out there. My son is excited. We’re excited. We can’t wait."

After announcing his commitment, Elbert Hill said he would make his only official visit to USC from June 6-8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More