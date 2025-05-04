"I’m the proudest father in the world": Five-star CB Elbert Hill's father pens heartfelt post after USC commitment

Five-star cornerback Elbert Hill committed to USC's 2026 class on Friday. The Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) standout chose Lincoln Riley's program over big schools like Oregon, Alabama and Ohio State.
"Thank you God for blessing me with the talents to play the game I love and I want to thank everyone who helped during this process and to my Pops I hope I made you proud," Hill tweeted after announcing his decision.
His father, Elbert Hill III, expressed pride in his son’s decision, posting:
"Congratulations son , I’m the proudest father in the world not just because of what you do on the field but proud of the young man you are. You’re a wonderful son, grandson, brother, uncle and friend to all of us. Stay humble and keep working. #ProudFather."
Hill is the second five-star to commit to USC in as many days, joining offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe. Hill's commitment will allow Riley & Co. to chase even more five and four-star talent nationwide.
Hill is a dynamic playmaker, explosive with the ball on offense and technically sound on defense. He is the No. 1 recruit in Ohio and the No. 4 cornerback in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
USC is off to a blazing start with the 2026 class, even before summer official visits begin, and Hill's pledge propelled the Trojans to the No. 1 spot nationally for the class.
USC holds commitments from three top 10 cornerbacks in the 2026 class: Hill, five-star RJ Sermons and four-star Brandon Lockhart.
Why did Elbert Hill choose USC over Ohio State and others?
Elbert Hill, an Ohio native, turned down his home-state team to commit to USC, which says something about his priority.
However, much of the credit goes to USC's relentless recruiting effort, led by defensive backs coaches Doug Belk and Trovon Reed and director of player personnel Weston Zernechel, who were highly dedicated in pursuing Hill.
"What separated USC for me was how consistent they were with their recruitment of me and how they treated me and my family so well every time I got down there,” Hill told 247Sports.
“Everything they’re doing out there is special,” the elder Hill told On3. We went out there this past weekend and had a meeting with the AD. Everything about it, what they’re doing with the 26 class, it just felt like home out there. My son is excited. We’re excited. We can’t wait."
After announcing his commitment, Elbert Hill said he would make his only official visit to USC from June 6-8.