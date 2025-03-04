"I'm really excited to play under him": Four-star QB commit reaffirms his commitment to Ryan Day's Ohio State

Four-star Ohio State quarterback commit Brady Edmunds is making a strong impression at the Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles this week. Rivals' Sam Spiegelman caught up with the Huntington Beach High School (California) standout to discuss his excitement about his future at the Buckeyes, especially after their national championship run in 2024.

"I'm really excited," Edmunds said Sunday. "I was at the Team Up North game, seeing the uprisings from that game all the way to the national championship. We got the Rose Bowl as well. It was really fun to watch, just seeing the team progress after a week. It was pretty cool."

Ohio State has built a reputation for developing elite quarterbacks under Ryan Day, who has produced multiple first-round picks. Beyond his coaching success, Day is also known for his ability to connect with recruits on a personal level.

"He (Day) is a family guy," Edmunds said. "He has a kid my age. RJ has been recruited too at the quarterback position. He knows what he's doing. He's been around for a while, and I'm really excited to play under him."

The 6-foot-5 and 215-pound Edmunds has the size and arm strength that make him an ideal quarterback prospect. Despite being only a sophomore, he has already earned a four-star ranking from major recruiting services. His commitment in December was a crucial early victory for Ohio State in the 2027 recruiting class.

Brady Edmunds raves about new Ohio State OC Brian Hartline

Former Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly played a key role in recruiting Brady Edmunds. Even though Kelly has moved on to the NFL, Edmunds remains confident in new offensive coordinator Brian Hartline.

"I'm really excited for that because obviously keeping Coach Hartline keeps the recruiting aspect of the receiver, so that's really big for them," Edmunds told Rivals. "Things are not a huge change for me at all."

Hartline was Ohio State’s co-offensive coordinator alongside Kelly during the school's 2024 championship run and had previously served as the primary coordinator in 2023. Moving forward, tight ends coach Keenan Bailey will join Hartline as co-coordinator.

