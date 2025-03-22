"I'm still stunned": Elite DL reflects on getting offer from Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame for the Class of 2026

Notre Dame extended numerous offers during its Pot of Gold Day, with defensive lineman Marcus Almada among nearly 100 prospects to receive one on Monday. The scholarship was presented to the Tabor Academy (Massachusetts) standout by Notre Dame run game coordinator and defensive line coach Al Washington.

"After a great conversation with @CoachWash56 I’m extremely blessed to receive an offer from Notre Dame!!!" Almada posted on X on Monday.

The Notre Dame offer was one of the biggest ones for the 6-foot-4, 280-pound recruit, who has yet to be ranked by major recruiting channels.

“I'm still stunned,” Almada told Irish Sports Daily. "A school like Notre Dame, it's amazing. I'm just fully embracing it right now. I'm still kind of in this feeling of amazement. The culture. How the program is built, what they've been moving forward toward and what they stand for. The reputation they hold. Everything that Notre Dame has that makes it such a great organization and program.”

Before receiving the offer from Marcus Freeman's program, Almada had already secured more than a dozen scholarship opportunities, including from Oklahoma State, Clemson, Kentucky, Minnesota and Syracuse. Following Notre Dame's offer, his list expanded further with new offers from Penn State, Arizona State, Auburn and Ole Miss.

Marcus Almada plans to take multiple trips to Notre Dame

Marcus Almada has planned official visits to Kentucky, Syracuse and Oklahoma State. As he holds the Notre Dame offer, he plans to take multiple trips to South Bend, and AI Washington is working for that.

“Coach Washington said that he's going to try to send me over some dates to try to make it up to campus,” Almada told Irish Sports Daily. “I'm definitely going to try to come down for an official visit, but for right now, just kind of move forward, get on campus and see everything and see how I like it.”

Washington was impressed by Almada's film, particularly his agility and quick footwork for his size. With Notre Dame still looking for its first defensive line commit in the 2026 class, the coaching staff is expected to keep pursuing him.

As Almada continues to pick up more offers, his recruitment could turn into a lengthy battle for Notre Dame, especially if more top programs join the race. He has yet to narrow down his choices or set a commitment date.

