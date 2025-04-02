"I’m sure I will get develop there": Four-star DL excited for potential growth with Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Four-star defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin from Bessemer City High School in Alabama is among the nation’s top prospects. The 2026 class prospect is a key target for Kalen DeBoer and Crimson Tide defensive line coach Freddie Roach.

Ad

Roach personally offered Ruffin a scholarship in January, and their strong relationship gives Alabama a major advantage in his recruitment.

“Great Contact with Freddie Roach," Ruffin said on Tuesday, via Touchdown Alabama. "That is my dawg. I’m sure I will get developed there.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Ruffin is a dominant player and has showcased his power in his pass rush and effective hand technique to shed blocks. According to Rivals, he is the No. 20 defensive lineman in the 2026 class.

At the Under Armour game in January, the 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect was nearly unstoppable in one-on-one drills and proved his raw power against top offensive linemen. His ability to rush the passer made him a player to watch.

Ad

Ruffin will be a big addition to Alabama's 2026 class, which has yet to secure a linebacker commit. The cycle is fresh off a commitment from four-star cornerback Jorden Edmonds in February and has four committed players.

Alabama remains the leader in Emanuel Ruffin's recruitment

Alabama, Tennessee, LSU, Kentucky, Florida and Ole Miss are among the top programs for Emanuel Ruffin. However, the offer from his in-state team, the Crimson Tide, was a big milestone in his career.

Ad

"It means the world to me," Ruffin said in January, via Bama247. "God is the greatest. All of my hard work and dedication is starting to pay off and everything that I have worked for."

Kalen DeBoer and his coaching staff are strongly pursuing Ruffin to continue the momentum.

“They definitely going to play a role in my recruitment,” Ruffin said after his Junior Day trip in February, via Touchdown Alabama. “I got to see around the facility, talked to Coach DeBoer and also talked to my position coach then went to the basketball game."

On3 has given DeBoer's program the best odds to secure his commitment at 35.4%, followed by Tennessee (23.4%), LSU (20.1%) and Florida (16.7%).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback