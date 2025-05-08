"I’m a top priority for them in their receiver room": Four-star Notre Dame target shares consistent recruiting pitch from Marcus Freeman's program

Notre Dame has been enjoying a good recruitment momentum in the 2026 class and has already received 14 commitments. The cycle already holds two wide receiver commits in Bubba Frazier and Dylan Faison, and the Irish are looking for a third receiver in four-star prospect Brayden Robinson.

Marcus Freeman and his staff have been actively involved in Robinson's recruitment, with wide receivers coach Mike Brown visiting him last Thursday. Robinson spoke to On3 on Wednesday and discussed the Fighting Irish's interest in him:

“They’re on me heavy. They’re in my ear a lot, and I’m a top priority for them in their receiver room.”

The 5-foot-8, 165-pound prospect attends Red Oak High School in Texas and ranks No. 42 recruit in the state, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is also the No. 51 wide receiver in the 2026 class.

Brown and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock previously helped develop now-Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker at Cincinnati. Robinson sees similarities between his own game and Tucker’s, especially in Denbrock’s offensive system.

“He (Denbrock) is really a genius at this offense stuff,” Robinson told the Irish Sports Daily following his visit in April. “Just picking his brain and seeing the aspect of where he sees me in the offense, the things he could do with me and knowing that he's confident in me really playing anywhere in the field is definitely big.”

Besides Robinson, Notre Dame is also targeting four-star wide receiver Kaydon Finley from Aledo High School in Texas. He is the No. 19 receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 21 recruit in the state.

Notre Dame target Brayden Robinson shares criteria for his upcoming commitment

Brayden Robinson is set to announce his college decision on his mother’s birthday on July 20, and Notre Dame's coaching staff is making sure that he remains high on them. He is expected to make an official visit to South Bend, but no date has been fixed.

“There's really nothing to see from the football aspect," Robinson told the Irish Sports Daily. "I want to make sure I get the right feel for everything. That's what it's going to come down to; just seeing how I vibe around the coaching staff and the players.”

Besides Notre Dame, Robinson is also considering Ohio State, Miami and Arizona. However, Marcus Freeman's program is considered the leader in his recruitment with a 75.4% chance of securing his commitment, according to On3.

