"I’m a top priority for them": Four-star DL admits Marcus Freeman & Notre Dame's strong recruitment pitch

Four-star defensive lineman Elijah Golden is a top target for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2026 recruiting class. The Cardinal Mooney (Virginia) standout visited South Bend three times last year, with Marcus Freeman and his staff making him a priority in their recruiting efforts.

“They're very consistent in recruiting me, talking to me daily, and making it clear that I’m a top priority for them," Golden said on Tuesday, via Irish Sports Daily.

Golden has been a national prospect since his freshman year. Freeman spoke with Golden’s father in February, while defensive line coach Al Washington has visited Cardinal Mooney to see him in person.

“I already know a lot about Notre Dame because before I came here they were already recruiting me,” Golden said on March 5, via The New York Times. “Good academics. Good football. Good culture over there. Same thing as Mooney, think positive, good energy, it’s very nice up there.”

The Fighting Irish also benefit from a familiar connection, as Cardinal Mooney coach Jared Clark played for them in the early 2000s. On3 gives Alabama the leading spot in Golden's recruitment with a 25.6% chance of securing his commitment, followed by North Carolina (16.9%) and Notre Dame (14.5%).

However, there is no clear leader in Golden's recruitment and the Irish might shift the momentum in their favor anytime.

Elijah Golden‍ shares the agenda of his upcoming Notre Dame trip

As a junior in the 2024 season, Elijah Golden recorded 61 tackles, including 29 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He is the No. 21 defensive lineman, according to Rivals.

Golden is scheduled to visit Notre Dame on April 17, marking his first trip to South Bend this year, and he already has a few plans for the visit.

“Just to keep building my relationship with the Notre Dame staff and to get more insights of the school because I've been there a few times,” Golden said on Tuesday, via Irish Sports Daily.

Notre Dame has yet to secure a defensive line commitment in the 2026 class, making Golden’s recruitment one to monitor closely. The class has seven committed players, ranking No. 11 in the nation.

