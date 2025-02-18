BYU Cougars signee AJ Dybantsa shared that he wants to spend only one year playing college basketball before moving to the NBA. The No. 1 overall prospect in the high school basketball class of 2025, according to the 247Sports' Composite rankings and ESPN's rankings, has always been adamant that he has some skillsets it takes to play in the NBA right now.

Ad

The 6-foot-9 Utah Prep star shared his plans with Gabriella Gonzalez in a Q&A shared on Gabbyygonz's Instagram page on Feb 15, 2025.

Ad

Trending

“Obviously, that’s a goal (going to the NBA), I’m only trying to go there (BYU) for one year,” Dybantsa told Gabriella Gonzalez in a Q&A shared on Gabbyygonz Instagram page on Feb 15, 2025.

Although he still has a few months of high school basketball left, Dybantsa will play college basketball at BYU after committing to the Cougars last December.

Ad

The 18-year-old small forward chose BYU ahead of the Kansas Jayhawks, Alabama Crimson Tide, and North Carolina Tar Heels after he reclassified from the 2026 recruiting class into the 2025 recruiting class last October.

Set for greatness, Dybantsa should fly at BYU

BYU is an ideal fit for a player of AJ Dybantsa’s caliber, given the program’s history of 27 conference championships. Dybantsa is accustomed to winning, having won a gold medal at the 2023 FIBA Men's U16 Americas Championship with the USA Basketball U16 National Team.

Ad

ESPN analysts have tipped Dybantsa to be the number one pick of the 2026 NBA draft. This is not a surprise, as he is the eighth recruit in the 21st century to have a perfect 1.000 rating by the 247Sports Composite. Some of the NBA players on this elite list are Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga), Andrew Wiggins (Kansas), Greg Oden (Ohio State), RJ Barrett (Duke), Dwight Howard (NBA), and LeBron James (NBA).

Many brands already recognize Dybantsa’s talent as he has several NIL deals, two of which are with Nike and Red Bull.

BYU currently sits 6th in the Big 12, but with a star like Dybantsa joining their roster next season, they could do more. The small forward will look to play an integral role for the Cougars and showcase his talent next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback