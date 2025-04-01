"I need that Happy Meal": Laura Govan shares playful message for son Alijah Arenas from the McDonald's All-American games 

Laura Govan, an American TV personality and the mother of McDonald's All-American Alijah Arenas, is in Brooklyn to see her son play at the prestigious game. She is a mother of four kids, all of whom play basketball.

Ad

She consistently shares her kids' highlights and achievements on Instagram. This time, Govan shared a lighthearted message as she sat on the sidelines during the Jam Fest on Monday.

Govan shares playful message for son, Alijah Arenas, from the McDonald's All-American Games. (Image: IG/ lauramgovan)

"I need that Happy Meal My Guy," she captioned the story as she took a Boomerang video of McDonald's mascot Ronald McDonald as he talked to an interviewer. She added a fries and a burger emoji and tagged her son.

Ad

Trending

In her next story, Govan shared a wholesome image with Arenas.

Laura Govan shares a wholesome image with son, Alijah Arenas, from the McDonald's All-American Games. (Image: IG/lauramgovan)

"ME & U," she captioned the story with a heart emoji as she tagged her son.

Ad

Laura Govan also shared some highlights from the roster announcement of the McDonald's All-American Game on Saturday.

Govan shares a video of her son's name being called out for the McDonald's All-American Game. (Image: IG/ LauraMGovan)

"My Son My Papa. Yall Know who it is,'' she captioned her story as she tagged Arenas with two red heart emojis.

Ad

Check out the video that was posted on X (formerly Twitter) for Govan's story.

"Alijah Arenas for McDonald's All American Game before his name gets called out (Video: Laura Govan IG)," the post was captioned.

Ad

Govan screamed and hyped her son as his name was called.

In one of her stories, Govan also shared a picture of Alijah Arenas with his younger brother, Aloni Arenas.

Govan shares a picture of Alijah Arenas with his younger brother, Aloni Arenas. (Image: IG/lauramgovan)

"Dem Boyz ... My Boyz," Govan captioned her story with two red hearts after tagging her sons.

Ad

Alijah Arenas talks about what he learnt from his father, Gilbert Arenas

During the news conference before the McDonald's All-American Game, the 6-foot-5 USC commitment was asked about what his father, a three-time NBA All-Star, taught him.

The video was posted by SportsCenter NEXT in collaboration with Gilbert Arenas.

Ad

"We talk a lot," Arenas said. "He just talks to me anywhere, just dribbling, eating, riding in the car, taking me to games, everything. I just got to, like, sink it in for me. It's just love what you do and work really hard for it, because when you work hard for things, it's not just basketball that you're playing."

Alijah Arenas will represent the West team and will be accompanied by AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit and a BYU Cougars signee, and Darryn Peterson, the Naismith Player of the Year and a Kansas Jayhawks signee, among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback