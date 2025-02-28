"I needed to become more of a dog, more of a leader": Nate Ament shares his views on growing to become one of the best players in the country

Nate Ament, the highest-ranked uncommitted player in the Class of 2025, appeared on another video by Swish Cultures, titled, 'Nate Ament announces game changing NIL DEAL with Fanstake & his Top 5 Colleges,' to talk about plenty of topics, including his deal with Fanstake, NIL deals and more.

In the video, posted on Tuesday, Ament also talked about not changing schools and staying at Highland for the entirety of his high school career:

"I would love to say that you shouldn't go to any prep school; you should stay where you are. Stay homegrown, but that's not really the case for a lot of kids. For me, personally, it was the case because I knew what I had at Highland," said Ament. "I knew I had a great head coach, amazing players, amazing teammates that were going to push me, you know, challenge me every day." (18:19 - 18:37)

"Going into my Junior and senior season I knew I need to become you know kind of a know more of a dog, more of a leader, more of someone that can carry himself in you know a positive way and just you know learn how to handle being one of the best players in the country and I knew I could do that." (18:37 - 18:54)

Ament also talked about the young kids looking up to him and other players as a major source of confidence:

"It's amazing seeing all these young kids looking up to all, not just me, but everyone on the basketball program. It does wonders for my confidence and, you know, it's just great." (19:31 - 19:37)

Ament has led Highland to a 37-5 overall and a 9-0 record in the VISAA Division I Basketball League. Furthermore, in the 2025 VISAA State Boys Basketball Tournament, Highland received a bye in the first round and grabbed an 85-59 win against St. Christopher's in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

They will now face St. Stephen's & St. Agnes in the semifinals on Friday.

Duke leads the race to sign Nate Ament

With the signings of the Boozer twins, Shelton Henderson and Nikolas Khamenia, the Blue Devils have a strong recruitment class. Furthermore, according to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, Nate Ament could also be swaying that way, as the Blue Devils have been given a 26.1% chance of landing the forward.

There is tough competition between Tennessee and Louisville with a 17.3% and 14.8% chance of signing Ament, respectively. Both Notre Dame and Texas have a 12.3% probability.

Which program will Nate Ament sign for?

