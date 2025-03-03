"I am the number 1 DL in the nation they’ll realize soon": Marcus Freeman's target for Notre Dame flexes his skillset

Four-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield is a key target for Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame coaching staff in the 2026 recruiting class. The Richardson High School standout relocated from Mississippi to Texas over the summer and has quickly become one of the most sought-after prospects in the country.

Winfield has strong confidence in his abilities and made a bold statement on Sunday, tweeting:

"I am the number 1# DL in the nation they’ll realize soon 💯."

Notre Dame defensive line coach Al Washington praised Winfield likewise while delivering an offer earlier this year.

“Coach hit me up and said I'm one of the top d-tackles that he has seen, so he was going to go on and offer me,” Winfield told Irish Sports Daily. “I was very excited. I'm thrilled to have an opportunity to go play for a great brand, obviously they did great things this year. So it's just an amazing opportunity.”

Winfield is rated as a four-star prospect across all major recruiting platforms. As a junior during the 2024 season, he posted 45 tackles (22 for loss), 8.5 sacks, three pass breakups and two blocked field goals.

According to the On3 Industry Rankings, he is the No. 8 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 11 recruit in Texas. He is also the No. 82 recruit in the nation.

Jaimeon Winfield plans to visit Notre Dame

Jaimeon Winfield has received offers from multiple big programs like Texas, Notre Dame, SMU, Ole Miss and USC. The Longhorns are considered the leader in his recruitment with a 93.3% chance of securing his commitment, as per On3.

However, the Irish may gain momentum moving forward, as Winfield is hoping to make his way to South Bend for a visit.

“Hopefully get there soon, go try to check it out, look around, see the environment, try to get a feel for it,” Winfield told Irish Sports Daily. “That's the next step. I want to find out about the culture and build connections with the people around, get good connections with the people around and get to see them in person.”

One area where Notre Dame still needs to improve is the interior defensive line, and Winfield could be a valuable addition. The Irish have seven committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 10 in the nation.

