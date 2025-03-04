"I plan to go up there soon to see the program": Top 2027 EDGE with family ties to Michigan high on Sherrone Moore's program

Edge rusher Jaxon Holly is among the few prospects in the 2027 class to earn a four-star rating from recruiting sites like Rivals. Sherrone Moore and the Michigan coaching staff targeted the Alpharetta High School (Georgia) standout early and sent him an offer on June 11.

Jaxon is the younger brother of the Wolverines' 2025 class edge rusher Julius Holly. With the Wolverines' early involvement in his recruitment and his brother already part of the program, Jaxon told Michigan recruiting insider Aidan Sen that the school is high on his list.

"They just keep improving in what I see on social media and what my brother has seen on the team as well," Jaxon Holly said. "I plan to go up there soon to see the program and train with my brother."

Julius Holly was rated as a four-star prospect in the 2025 class, ranked as the No. 40 edge rusher in the nation and the No. 55 recruit in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. The Wolverines' 2025 class was one of the strongest in the country, featuring multiple five-star prospects, including quarterback Bryce Underwood and offensive tackle Andrew Babalola.

The Wolverines have three commitments in the 2026 class but have yet to secure an edge rusher. In the 2027 cycle, they have no commitments, making Jaxon Holly a potential first addition. He is the No. 9 recruit in Georgia and the No. 7 edge rusher in the 2027 class, as per Rivals.

Michigan is trending for Jaxon Holly's commitment

Michigan defensive line coach Lou Esposito previously recruited Julius Holly and is now taking the lead in pursuing Jaxon Holly for the Wolverines' 2027 class. Jaxon visited Ann Arbor multiple times last year, including attending a BBQ at The Big House in July, and came away impressed.

"It's been great," Holly told The Michigan Insider. "It's been feeling like family. They are all close with each other. Other schools might not be as close and I'm not trying to name no names, but this feels like home. Great people. Great stadium. I love it here. It's great."

As of now, UM holds all the momentum in Holly's recruitment, with On3 projecting a 98.1% chance that he will commit to the Wolverines.

