“I pretty much know a lot about the program": Nation's top 100 prospect ready to return to Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame

Four-star cornerback Khary Adams has scheduled six official visits, including a trip to Notre Dame on June 13 to meet with Marcus Freeman's staff. The Loyola Blakefield (Maryland) standout has held the Fighting Irish in high regard for months and isn’t looking for specific answers during his visit.

“I wouldn't say I need to learn anything,” Adams said on Wednesday, via Irish Sports Daily. “I pretty much know a lot about the program. It would just be more so getting around the guys, getting around the culture more, seeing what that's like.”

Besides Notre Dame, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect has scheduled visits to South Carolina (May 30-June 1), Penn State (June 6-8) and Oregon (June 20-22).

Adams’ top 10 schools are LSU, Oregon, Notre Dame, USC, Maryland, South Carolina, Michigan, Auburn, Penn State and Syracuse. He plans to announce his commitment this summer, with his decision based on several key things.

“How they plan to use me in the defense, playing early and then whichever one feels like home,” Adams said.“I think I'm really versatile, so any way that could get me maybe multiple positions or just in a multi-scheme type of defense would be good.”

Rivals listed Adams as a safety, but most programs are recruiting him as a cornerback. Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens has built a strong reputation in the position’s recruitment and Adams appears to fit his mold well.

As a junior in 2024, Adams recorded 43 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries while also excelling on offense with 34 receptions for 562 yards and six touchdowns. He is the No. 58 prospect in the nation and the No. 8 cornerback in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Khary Adams praises Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman

Marcus Freeman's success in college football has caught the eye of the NFL, but the Notre Dame coach remains committed to his role to continue excelling in the process. His impact is one of the key reasons top prospects, like Khary Adams, continue to have a strong interest in the Fighting Irish.

“Coach Freeman and what he's doing up there, it's crazy,” Adams said on Wednesday, via Irish Sports Daily. “He's turning the program around. The coaches are great, good love. It's a great program overall and the academics are amazing.”

Notre Dame has a cornerback commit in the 2026 class in four-star Chaston Smith. It has seven committed players in the cycle and ranks No. 10 in the nation.

