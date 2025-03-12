The Oregon Ducks hosted 2026 five-star quarterback recruit Jared Curtis out of Nashville Christian Academy in Tennessee for a three-day visit over the weekend, On3 reported. The visit seemed to have gone well, according to his mother.

"It was a great visit," Barbara Curtis said. “We had a great time! And learned a lot about what he’s building.

"It was great to fellowship with the coaches and staff. We learned more about the school and program. Our relationship deepened and I appreciate all they did to ensure our visit went well.

“I walked away feeling good if Jared chose to go there."

Oregon appears to be a top school for Curtis. Hayes Fawcett of On3 reported that Curtis narrowed down his top two schools to the Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs after canceling official visits to South Carolina and Auburn in February.

Jared Curtis: Recruiting breakdown

Jared Curtis is rated as a five-star prospect by 247Sports as well as the No. 1 player in Tennessee, the No. 4 quarterback in the country and the 13th-best player overall in the class of 2026.

He has over 35 offers from top programs in the SEC like Georgia and Alabama and other schools like Oregon of the Big Ten. He is uncommitted, but 247Sports has him at 100% to Georgia via their its Crystal Ball Predictor. Curtis is set to officially visit Georgia this weekend.

Curtis has good pocket presence and footwork and does well throwing across the middle field. He has a strong arm but is still accurate with the football.

As a junior in 2024, Jared Curtis threw for 2,830 yards and 40 touchdowns to three interceptions, leading the Nashville Christian Eagles (12-1) to a 44-21 TSSAA state championship victory over Columbia Academy.

Oregon Ducks: Recruiting

The Oregon Ducks currently have the No. 3 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. The class features nine commitments, including multiple four- and three-stars.

The Ducks had a stellar 2024 season that included a 13-1 record, the Big 10 championship and a College Football Playoff appearance in the Rose Bowl.

