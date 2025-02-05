"I had a really good time": Recruiting battle heats up for four-star QB after visit to Mike Elko's Texas A&M

Four-star prospect Trae Taylor has emerged as a top quarterback target for several schools in the 2027 recruiting class. The Carmel Catholic (Illinois) standout took his first visit to Texas A&M over the weekend and came away impressed with what Mike Elko and his Aggies staff had to offer.

"I had a really good time, and I can’t wait to get back," Taylor told TexAgs.

Taylor echoed similar sentiments to Gigem247, saying:

"The trip went very well. Much better than I originally expected. It was a ton of fun."

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect made a strong impression on coaches during last year's camp circuit, earning multiple scholarship offers. The signal-caller has yet to receive ratings from On3, 247Sports or ESPN, but Rivals has him listed as a four-star recruit.

Taylor holds scholarships from across the country, including schools like Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Michigan, LSU, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Maryland, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Nebraska and Wisconsin, among others.

Trae Taylor can be a big addition to Texas A&M's 2027 class, which has yet to secure any commitment. Besides Taylor, the Aggies are targeting multiple quarterbacks in the cycle, including Kavian Bryant from Westwood High School (Georgia) and Weston Nielsen from Bastrop High School (Texas).

Trae Taylor raves about Texas A&M's QB coach

Texas A&M offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Collin Klein, along with the Aggies' staff, visited Carmel Catholic twice in January to check in on Trae Taylor. This past weekend marked his first visit to Texas A&M, but he has already built a strong connection with Klein.

"Such a fun weekend and great way to end this period @AggieFootball. Feels like I have known @CK_KleinCollin longer than a month," Taylor posted on X.

Taylor is still early in his recruitment, but Rivals' Greg Smith projected Taylor to end up playing in the Big Ten or Southeastern Conference, as those are the two power conferences in college football.

Meanwhile, On3 gives Michigan an edge in Taylor's commitment with a 40.5% chance of securing his commitment, followed by Michigan State (16.5%), Maryland (7.2%) and Oklahoma (6%).

