“I really just want to get good feel for the environment": Four-star QB target reflects on his upcoming visit to Sherrone Moore's Michigan

Four-star quarterback Malachi Zeigler is one of the most talented prospects in the 2027 class. The Benton High School (Louisiana) standout continues his offseason college visit tour and will be making his first visit to Sherrone Moore's Michigan this weekend.

Ad

“I really just want to get good feel for the environment," Zeigler told On3's EJ Holland on Friday. "I want to see how the coaches interact with the players."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound passer proved his skills at last year's Southern Elite MegaCamp in Clinton, where he competed in front of coaches from Louisiana Tech, Mississippi State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Jackson State and Ole Miss.

This week, Zeigler impressed coaches at the Elite 11 Austin Regional by displaying accuracy, a strong arm and a knack for delivering catchable passes. Following the camp, he told 247Sports he was pleased with his performance but acknowledged areas where he aims to improve.

Ad

Malachi Zeigler is rated a four-star recruit by On3, 247Sports and Rivals. He is the No. 7 quarterback in the 2027 class, the No. 3 recruit in Louisiana and the No. 53 prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Michigan has yet to offer Malachi Zeigler

Malachi Zeigler has accumulated 13 scholarship offers in his recruitment so far. Programs that have extended offers include Ole Miss, Louisiana, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, TCU, Mississippi State, Baylor, Texas Tech, Louisiana Tech, Jackson State, SMU and Grambling State, among others.

Ad

Michigan has yet to offer Zeigler for its 2027 class. But Sherrone Moore's program is already in the mix for multiple quarterbacks in the cycle, including Elijah Haven, Peter Bourque, Keegan Croucher, Trae Taylor, Reagan Toki and Daniel Mielke.

The Wolverines have no commitments in their 2027 class. Moore's staff has been hosting multiple prospects in the last few days and is expected to land its first pledge soon.

In the 2026 cycle, the Wolverines have secured three commitments but have yet to land a quarterback. Meanwhile, Michigan boasts the nation's top-ranked quarterback, Bryce Underwood, in its 2025 recruiting class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback