"I don't really like basketball shoes": When Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas got real about his choice of hooping shoes 

Alijah Arenas, son of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, was involved in a serious car accident Thursday morning. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard concluded his high school basketball career and will head to the USC Trojans next season.

In a YouTube video uploaded by Swish Cultures on Mar. 17, 2024, the interviewer asked Arenas about his Adidas cross-trainers and asked him when he started using the shoes to play basketball. Arenas said (2:32):

"I've been doing that around June. I found these, I think my dad was throwing them out, and then he kind of set them outside, and I was just like, let me see those real quick, and I took them to the gym.

"I just pick random shoes. I don't really like basketball shoes. The only basketball shoes I wear are Kobe's really. If it ain't Kobe's, I'm not going to wear them. Kobe, PG's, and Kyrie's are okay."

He also had some advice for the kids who were following in his footsteps, giving examples of BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg and Rutgers Scarlet Knights star Ace Bailey.

"I want you to catch me, I want to see what kids out there could actually do, what I do, and I know there are a couple of kids who like Cooper Flagg, AJ Dybantsa, Ace Bailey, all of them," Arenas said (4:19). "I'm trying to catch them, but I want to know who's trying to catch me.

"I just want to see all the kids kind of come up, and I would just want to see how fun that gets because I feel like as soon as I get to the top, I thought all these kids I won't even know, just come in and just dominate, so I'm just kind of waiting for that."

Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan makes a heartfelt plea for Alijah Arenas' recovery

After the accident, Alijah Arenas' mother, Laura Govan, shared a heartfelt Instagram post asking for prayers for her son's recovery on Thursday.

"I NEED ALL YOURE F***EN PAYERS 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏," she wrote in the caption.

Alijah Arenas also received support from his future coach, Eric Musselman on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Alijah and his family following this morning's accident. Please keep him, his teammates and friends, and the entire Arenas family in your prayers," Musselman said on X.

Alijah Arenas will be joined by Jerry Easter at USC next season.

