"I really like the people at Michigan": Four-star QB leans towards Sherrone Moore's program after back-to-back visits

Four-star quarterback Nathan Bernhard received an offer from Michigan offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chip Lindsey on April 3. The 2026 class recruit out of Ashland High School (Ohio) met with Lindsey this week, and they had an honest conversation about his fit in Sherrone Moore's program.
"I really like the people at Michigan, so we’ll just see where everything goes," Bernhard told On3.
UM holds the "upper hand" in Bernhard's recruitment after getting the offer, and he has been familiar with Lindsey since January, building a strong relationship with him. His visit to Ann Arbor in March for spring practice helped carry forward that recruiting momentum.
“Coming for a practice, seeing their day-to-day schedule, and talking with the coaches was definitely a good thing," Bernhard told On3.
Bernhard is a physically imposing dual-threat quarterback with phenomenal arm strength and running ability. According to UM recruiting insider Aidan Sen, Bernhard’s pocket presence and playmaking instincts suggest strong potential with the right coaching. The prospect believes the Wolverines provide a great fit for his athleticism.
“I think obviously if you look at the lineage of quarterbacks that have gone through there, there are a lot of similarities to me and my play style."
As a junior in the 2024 season, Bernhard recorded 2895 passing yards on 181/299 completions (60.5%), 24 passing touchdowns with four interceptions, 1221 rushing yards on 206 carries with 22 touchdowns. He also recorded a 4.86 40-yard dash, 4.48 shuttle, and a 32-inch vertical.
Michigan leads the race in Nathan Bernhard's recruitment
Nathan Bernhard is planning to make a decision before summer, and Michigan remains the frontrunner in his recruitment with a 96.9% chance of securing his commitment.
“I’m extremely interested in Michigan,” Bernhard told On3. “I’ll just have to see how these next couple days and weeks develop. I think they’re really high up there for me.”
Michigan doesn’t have a quarterback commit in the 2026 class, which ranks No. 41 in the nation with three pledges. However, the Wolverines have the nation's No. 1 quarterback, Bryce Underwood, locked in the 2025 class.