"I really like the people at Michigan": Four-star QB leans towards Sherrone Moore's program after back-to-back visits

Four-star quarterback Nathan Bernhard received an offer from Michigan offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chip Lindsey on April 3. The 2026 class recruit out of Ashland High School (Ohio) met with Lindsey this week, and they had an honest conversation about his fit in Sherrone Moore's program.

Ad

"I really like the people at Michigan, so we’ll just see where everything goes," Bernhard told On3.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

UM holds the "upper hand" in Bernhard's recruitment after getting the offer, and he has been familiar with Lindsey since January, building a strong relationship with him. His visit to Ann Arbor in March for spring practice helped carry forward that recruiting momentum.

“Coming for a practice, seeing their day-to-day schedule, and talking with the coaches was definitely a good thing," Bernhard told On3.

Ad

Bernhard is a physically imposing dual-threat quarterback with phenomenal arm strength and running ability. According to UM recruiting insider Aidan Sen, Bernhard’s pocket presence and playmaking instincts suggest strong potential with the right coaching. The prospect believes the Wolverines provide a great fit for his athleticism.

“I think obviously if you look at the lineage of quarterbacks that have gone through there, there are a lot of similarities to me and my play style."

Ad

As a junior in the 2024 season, Bernhard recorded 2895 passing yards on 181/299 completions (60.5%), 24 passing touchdowns with four interceptions, 1221 rushing yards on 206 carries with 22 touchdowns. He also recorded a 4.86 40-yard dash, 4.48 shuttle, and a 32-inch vertical.

Michigan leads the race in Nathan Bernhard's recruitment

Nathan Bernhard is planning to make a decision before summer, and Michigan remains the frontrunner in his recruitment with a 96.9% chance of securing his commitment.

Ad

“I’m extremely interested in Michigan,” Bernhard told On3. “I’ll just have to see how these next couple days and weeks develop. I think they’re really high up there for me.”

Michigan doesn’t have a quarterback commit in the 2026 class, which ranks No. 41 in the nation with three pledges. However, the Wolverines have the nation's No. 1 quarterback, Bryce Underwood, locked in the 2025 class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More