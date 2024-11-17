"I can't say enough about him": FSU alum Bradley Jennings praises his son and Michigan commit Brody Jennings' unique skills

Four-star cornerback Brody Jennings, from Mandarin High School in Florida, is one of the most promising prospects in Michigan's 2026 class. He is the son of former Florida State linebacker Bradley Jennings.

Speaking with Michigan recruiting insider Aidan San, Bradley heaped praise for his son, saying:

"Brody has always been a special kid with the ball in his hands. He's converted over (from a two-way role) to a full-time defensive role at cornerback. The kid has great speed which he's displaying this season, he's also very athletic with quickness and good feet."

Bradley also noted Brody’s traits that set him apart from his peers.

"He is a big physical corner that can run with anyone kid has great ball skills to go along with speed," Bradley added. "I can't say enough about him his work ethic is something that has always been the difference that separates him from others."

Mandarin head coach Bullock Toby also praised on Brody, saying (via On3):

"He’s as physical as you are going to find. Period. He’s tall. He’s incredibly strong."

Brody Jennings is a four-star prospect according to On3 and Rivals, while 247 Sports and ESPN grade him as a three-star linebacker. He is the nation's No. 296 overall talent, the No. 22 linebacker in the 2026 class, and the No. 51 Florida recruit.

Brody Jennings' commitment status with Michigan

Brody Jennings has remained committed to Michigan's 2026 since July 28, and the pledge is still strong. Besides Sherrone Moore, first-year defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan played a big role in recruiting him.

"Brody has a pretty good relationship with Coach (LaMar) Morgan he thinks really highly of him and Coach (Sherrone) Moore," Bradley Jennings said.

Despite being firmly committed to Michigan, Brody continues to draw attention from powerhouse programs and has received over 20 offers from Power Four schools. Florida and Miami maintain consistent contact, and Florida State entered the mix with an offer on Nov. 5.

The offer from Florida State carries unique weight, as his father, Bradley, was a three-year starting linebacker for the Seminoles from 1997 to 2001, earning first-team All-ACC honors during his college career.

“The Florida State offer was exciting,” Bradley shared with Aidan Sen.

Legacy connections have become a hallmark of Florida State’s recent recruiting success, as the Seminoles signed at least one legacy player in the past three cycles. Brody enjoyed a trip to Tallahassee during an elite camp on June 16 and had an opportunity to experience the program’s facilities and culture.

For now, Brody Jennings' commitment to Michigan remains strong. Whether Florida State’s offer will ultimately sway him remains to be seen.

