"I have second hand embarrassment for Dan lanning rn": Fans react as Oregon loses commitment of five-star EDGE Richard Wesley

The 2026 recruiting cycle hasn’t gone smoothly for Oregon, as the Ducks have missed out on several top targets and faced a string of decommitments. The latest setback for Dan Lanning came on Tuesday, when five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley withdrew his commitment from the program.

Wesley had originally pledged to Oregon on May 10, which he and Lanning celebrated with a pool jump. The scene has since become the subject of ridicule following Wesley’s reversal just 17 days later.

"Jesus Christ that's fu*king hilarious. 😂😂😂 I have second hand embarrassment for Dan lanning rn. Fucking yikes dude. This is worse than harbaugh eating his booger on the sidelines." a person wrote.

"Somebody check on Oregon…they might jump in the pool themselves," a fan added.

"Dan jumped in a pool with a teen for nothing," one wrote.

"Note to self: jumping in a pool does not guarantee a potential recruits full commitment," a fan wrote.

Wesley’s decommitment adds to a growing list of losses for Oregon’s 2026 class, which has also seen Kodi Greene, Tomuhini Topui, Bott Mulitalo, and Jonas Williams back out in the last few months. Some fans criticized the recruits themselves, questioning the volatility of their decisions:

"why even commit in the first place 🤣🤣🤣," one wrote.

"These kids are a joke," a fan wrote.

Tuesday wasn’t much better for Lanning's 2025 class either. Four-star offensive tackle Alai Kalaniuvalu, who had a rollercoaster recruiting journey, officially flipped back to BYU.

Kalaniuvalu initially committed to Oregon in July 2024 but switched to BYU in November and then again returned to the Ducks by signing in December’s early period. But on Tuesday, BYU announced that he is joining the team after all.

Oregon still remains in the mix for Richard Wesley

Richard Wesley is the No. 4 edge rusher in the 2026 class and the No. 25 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He posted 99 tackles and 19 sacks across his first two high school seasons.

Before his commitment, Wesley told On3 that no program was pursuing him as aggressively as Oregon.

“I talk to coaches almost every day, they text me all the time and they were begging me for the prom pictures Saturday night," Wesley said. "I love the feeling there and I love everything there.”

Even after decommitting from Oregon, Wesley has kept the Ducks in the mix and plans to make an official visit to Eugene the weekend of June 6.

Wesley plans to enroll early in 2026 after completing his junior year. He is also scheduled to take official visits to Texas (June 20), Ohio State (Aug. 30) and Texas A&M (date to be determined).

