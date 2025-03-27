"I see Alabama as a place I can fit into": Nation's No. 2 RB reflects on his eighth visit to Kalen DeBoer's program

Four-star running back Ezavier Crowell from Jackson High School in Alabama remains a top priority for the in-state Alabama Crimson Tide. He returned to Tuscaloosa this week for an extended visit with Kalen DeBoer’s program.

No school has hosted Crowell more frequently over the past year than Alabama, and his interest in the Crimson Tide keeps growing. Running backs coach Robert Gillespie has been leading his recruitment, and during his visit, Crowell had a meal with Gillespie on Monday before attending Alabama’s spring practice on Tuesday.

“I have been there around eight times now and Alabama is high on my list," Crowell told On3. "I see Alabama as a place I can fit into and do well at."

Crowell's visit followed a personal video message earlier this month from Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who told him:

"We got some good runs in today. I would love to see you run the ball out down here in Alabama, buddy."

Crowell is the No. 2 running back in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He has scheduled an official visit to Alabama for Jun. 20, along with stops at Georgia on May 30, Texas on Jun. 6, Auburn on Jun. 13, and Florida State on Jun. 15.

Ezavier Crowell can bring an immediate impact in Alabama's running back room

Alabama suffered a major loss this offseason when top running back Justice Haynes entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the Crimson Tide and committed to Michigan. Their projected lead back for 2025, Jamarion Miller, could also be out of eligibility after this season.

So, if Ezavier Crowell commits to Alabama's 2026 class, he has a strong chance of becoming the team’s top running back as soon as he arrives. He has phenomenal athleticism, and running backs like him do not come around too often.

As a junior in the 2024 season, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound back rushed for 1,964 yards and 31 touchdowns on just 168 carries. He also contributed over 250 receiving yards and caught two touchdown passes.

Landing Crowell would also be a big win for Kalen DeBoer, who has faced criticism for not securing top in-state talent. So far, Alabama’s 2026 class includes only one in-state recruit: four-star cornerback Zyan Gibson, among its four commitments.

Besides Alabama, Crowell is considering Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, Ohio State and Texas.

