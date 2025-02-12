"I could see myself being coached by Coach Mulkey": LSU commit Grace Knox opens up about Tigers decision, chemistry with teammate, and more

No. 6 ranked class of 2025 prospect Grace Knox, who committed to LSU in November, in an interview with Sports Star TV, expressed the rationale behind her decision while also speaking about her experience at Etiwanda, and chemistry with teammates, among others so far. The interview video was shared on Sports Star TV's Instagram page on Tuesday.

Speaking on her commitment to LSU, Grace expressed that the program's playing style, strong branding, and the opportunity to develop under Head Coach Kim Mulkey were key factors in her decision:

"I had a lot of good options. I feel like LSU for me when it comes to their style of play, their background in branding, and all this other stuff that comes with it. I feel like it was just for me, and I could see myself being coached by Coach Mulkey and getting to the next level when it comes to the league. So just looking at all those things, all those attributes, I feel like it's just the right spot for me."

Grace also spoke about her current High School team, the Etiwanda Eagles, which she joined in her Junior year:

"I came to Etiwanda last year, and it was really good experience for me. I feel like it exposed me to, you know, new playing fields when it comes to competition and exposure and all that."

"I feel like our team, obviously, is kind of rebuilding from last year because we lost some key players, but I think we're still solid. We still bring the energy. We still want to play the team. So I think we're doing we're doing pretty well this year."

Grace was a key part of Etiwanda's CIF Open Division championship run last season, putting up 17 points and 12 rebounds per game. When talking about her playing style and contribution to the team, she said:

"I think some of my best attributes when it comes to what I contribute to a team is just effort. I feel like I always give a lot of energy, whether my team is or not. I kind of feel like I bring energy."

"I'm a great rebounder. I've been working a lot on my outside shot, trying to kind of perfect the mid-range. But I feel like I bring all around when it comes to what I bring to my game, defensively, offensively."

Speaking specifically on her teammate and fellow team captain Aliyahna "Puff" Morris, Grace said:

"I think during the summer, at least for me and puff we, kind of, like, kind of had a warm-up, I guess you could say on leadership and kind of being those people for our team because we had to do that for our college sparks team and kind of coming into a high school season."

"I mean, we kind of are the expectation and, like, the bar that people are looking at, so just living up to it and trying to be the best leader, vocally on the court, off the court, and as a friend or as a teammate."

Grace and Etiwanda are currently on a 22-4 record this season and are unbeaten in their last 18 games. They'll be facing Fairmont Prep in their next game on Saturday.

Five-Star forward Grace Knox included in the McDonald's All-American game roster alongside fellow LSU commits

LSU commit Grace Knox will be playing in the McDonald's All-American Game after being named on the final roster. She will play on the girl's west team, fellow LSU commit Zakiyah Johnson will be playing on the East team. Other fellow LSU commits, five-star prospects Bella Hines and Divine Bourrage, who were nominated, didn't make the final roster.

The McDonald's All-American Game is scheduled to take place on April 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The girl's game kicks off at 6:30 PM ET, and the boy's game at 9:00 PM ET.

