"I see myself fitting into Bill Self's system seamlessly": Kansas signee Bryson Tiller shares feelings ahead of the 2025-26 college basketball season

In an interview with Sports Star TV, Kansas signee Bryson Tiller shared his feelings ahead of the 2025/26 college basketball season. The 6-foot-9, four-star power forward is already training with the Jayhawks and getting accustomed to their routine. Confident in his skills and preparation, Tiller expects to make an immediate impact when the season begins.

In the interview, Tiller expressed that he is confident that his skill set aligns perfectly with head coach Bill Self's system and that his versatility will allow him to thrive in multiple roles:

"I see myself fitting into Bill Self's system seamlessly, almost. I feel like a lot of what he does for guys at the three four positions will benefit me very well. You know, he lists guys playing pick and pop, pick and roll, playing the mid post, high post, just being able to make plays all over the court. I feel like me being a very versatile player that will suit me very well."

Tiller's goal beyond college basketball is to eventually make it to the NBA. According to him, he desires to be the next NBA star out of Atlanta:

"I feel like a lot of great players just come from Atlanta. You got Anthony Edwards, former teammate of mine, Stefan castle. Those are just a few of the guys more recent. But it's definitely coming up. It's been like successful for years, and I just hope to be the next great star comes out of ATF."

The interview video, which was shared on Monday, also featured Bryson's dad, Tony Tiller, who believes Tiller has the ability to go as far as he wants to go:

"The first thing is just to keep the main thing, the main thing, like, that's the number one goal. Everybody says it. And, you know, things can get in the way. Our circle is extremely small, and he focuses on basketball. Bryson can go as far as he wants to go, as long as God grants him with health and strength. I think the future in the ceiling is unlimited."

Tiller has been dealing with an ankle injury, which prevented him from playing in the Overtime Elite League in his final season of high school basketball. He has enrolled early at Kansas and is getting ready for the season ahead.

"He's a top 10 player": Bill Self on Kansas signee Bryson Tiller

Kansas signee Bill Self missed out on his senior season in high school basketball. As a result, he enrolled early in Kansas, redshirting the remainder of the 2024-25 college basketball season. This has allowed him to develop his skills and adjust to the college level before making his official debut in the 2025-26 season.

Speaking on his enrollment in November, Kansas head coach Bill Self believes that Bryson remains a top player who can provide the Jayhawks with versatility despite being away from playing for so long:

"We are excited about Bryson. We feel like he's a top 10 player in this class that hasn't had a chance to play the last six months with an ankle injury. His upside is undeniable, and he's been well trained. Bryson provides versatility for us that he can play some five, but he can also play the four, very similar to the way KJ has in his KU career."

In his last active season at the Overtime Elite League, Tiller averaged 12.2 points and 9.4 rebounds, finishing in the top three defensive players of the year and earning an all-OTE second-team accolade. Hopefully, he can replicate and elevate his performance at the college level.

