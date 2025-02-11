“I could see myself playing there": Four-star 2026 class safety names Sherrone Moore's Michigan a top school in his recruitment

Four-star safety Andre Clarke is one of the most promising players in the 2026 class. The standout from Hermitage High School (Virginia) has also been a key target for Michigan and received a visit from the Wolverines' defensive back coach, Lamar Morgan, on Jan. 22.

“Michigan is definitely one of my top schools," Clarke told On3. "I could see myself playing there for Coach Morgan."

Expand Tweet

Trending

The 6-foot, 165-pound defensive back recorded 23 tackles, one blocked field goal, three interceptions and two pass breakups in his junior season while also contributing on offense by catching 25 passes for 473 yards and nine touchdowns. His two-way impact earned him 1st Team All-Region 5C honors on both offense and defense, along with 2nd Team recognition as a punter.

Andre Clarke is the No. 7 recruit in Virginia and the No. 14 safety in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Just like other blue-chip prospects, he has received visits from multiple coaches in the last few days, including Miami coach Mario Cristobal, Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White, West Virginia coach Tony Elliott and defensive backs coach Curome Cox, as well as Syracuse assistant running backs coach Devin Redd.

Which other schools are in contention for Andre Clarke besides Michigan?

Andre Clarke is still in the early stages of his recruitment and has yet to narrow down his top schools. According to On3, Tennessee leads with an 18.9% chance, followed by Michigan at 16.5%. However, in-state Virginia Tech appears to have a strong presence in his recruitment as well.

Clarke has made multiple visits to Virginia Tech, including attending the school's 37-17 victory over Virginia on Nov. 30. Despite the Hokies finishing the season with a 6-7 record after a 24-10 loss to Minnesota on Jan. 3, his interest in the program remains strong. His most recent visit was for the school's junior day event on Jan. 25.

"Great visit," Clarke told VTScoop following the visit. "I really had some good one-on-one time with Coach Brent Pry and Coach Derek Jones. Those guys really make you feel as if you are home!"

On3 gives Virginia Tech only a 7.4% chance of securing Clarke's commitment, but the scenario might change. Florida State is another program to watch, as he is set to visit the Seminoles this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback