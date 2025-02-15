"I could see myself running in a Michigan jersey": Nation's No. 1 RB shares his affinity toward Sherrone Moore's program

The competition for top-tier recruits is always fierce, and that’s certainly the case for Savion Hiter, the nation’s No. 1 running back in the 2026 class. The Louisa County (Virginia) standout has been high on Michigan for months, and the Wolverines continue to build momentum in his recruitment.

"I could see myself running in a Michigan jersey," Hiter told On3's EJ Holland on Monday.

Sherrone Moore's UM earned an edge in Hiter's recruitment following the hiring of Tony Alford as the team’s running backs coach.

“When it comes to Savion Hiter, I would say Michigan still has the momentum in that recruitment," Holland said. "Michigan has a little bit of a built-in advantage in the sense that Tony Alford, Michigan’s RB coach has known Savion for years, has recruited him dating back to his time at Ohio State.”

Hiter totaled 1,897 yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior in the 2024 season and is also the No. 1 recruit in Virginia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

At Michigan, Hiter aspires to follow in the footsteps of Blake Corum, who set the program’s all-time rushing touchdown record with 58 and broke the single-season mark with 27 scores during the Wolverines' 2023 championship season.

Savion Hiter plans to visit Michigan in June

Savion Hiter locked in his official visit to Michigan and will be in Ann Arbor from June 13-15. He has visited multiple times and developed a solid relationship with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chip Lindsey.

“Coach Lindsey was a cool guy," Hiter told Maize N Brew. "I need to talk to him more, but it looks like they are going to be more versatile on offense, especially with a new style of quarterback with Bryce Underwood. They can run the ball and pass the ball a little more than they do.”

Rivals has already projected Hiter to choose Michigan, while On3 gives the Wolverines a 15.4% chance of landing his commitment.

Recruiting analyst EJ Holland still sees UM as a strong contender, but Hiter remains high on Georgia, Penn State, Ohio State and Tennessee as well. The visit date could still change between now and June, but the Wolverines have momentum in their favor for Hiter's commitment.

