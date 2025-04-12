"I start to miss it when I’m not there": Four-star IOL reaffirms his commitment to Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Four-star interior offensive lineman Chris Booker had been a top target for Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic and general manager Courtney Morgan in the 2026 class. The Hapeville Charter High School (Georgia) standout received an offer from Kalen DeBoer's Crimson Tide during his first visit to Tuscaloosa on Feb. 1, calling it a "long-awaited" moment.

Ad

Just weeks later, on Feb. 20, Booker committed to the Crimson Tide. He returned to campus for spring practice on Tuesday, where he reaffirmed his decision.

“Alabama is home," Booker told 247Sports. "I start to miss it when I’m not there.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 6-foot-4, 284-pound Booker's initial visit in February also gave him an early opportunity to build a relationship with DeBoer, which turned the tide in the Crimson Tide's favor.

“It was really cool because that was my first time talking to a head coach at a football program," Booker told On3 in February. "He was just trying to make sure we felt welcomed and had a good time. He’s a good head coach. Down to earth. Really welcoming.”

Ad

Ahead of last week's trip, Booker made another visit to Tuscaloosa on March 22. He also had originally planned visits to Florida (March 15), Kentucky (March 29) and South Florida (April 10-11), along with an official visit to the Bulls in June. However, he canceled all those plans after committing to the Crimson Tide.

DeBoer and Co. have four committed players in the 2026 class, which ranks No. 5 in the nation and No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference.

Ad

Chris Booker reveals his communication with ex-Alabama star Tyler Booker

Chris Booker is expected to head to Tuscaloosa next year if he finalizes his commitment to Alabama by signing in December. His name bears a resemblance to Crimson Tide offensive guard Tyler Booker, with whom he has already built a strong relationship.

“I talk to Tyler Booker even though he is going to the draft," Chris Booker told On3. "He sends me videos & we text from time to time.”

Ad

Despite his commitment to the Crimson Tide, Booker has received offers from Florida on Feb. 23 and Georgia on March 29. However, he appears firmly committed to Kalen DeBoer’s program and is scheduled for his official visit to Tuscaloosa from May 30 to June 2.

Booker is the No. 23 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 34 recruit in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!