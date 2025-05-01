"I started thinking about how do you become the best": Four-star WR shares how Ryan Day's Ohio State convinced him to flip

Four-star wide receiver Brock Boyd flipped his commitment from TCU to Ryan Day's Ohio State on April 14. The Southlake Carroll High School (Texas) standout's decision came following a spring visit to Columbus.

In an interview with On3's Letterman Row, Boyd explained his reasoning.

"Ultimately, I started thinking about how fo you become the best?" Boyd said on Tuesday. "It's working really, really hard and it was kind of an easy decision once I realized who works the hardest."

Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has a reputation for identifying elite talent, which was reinforced by the program’s recent success in the NFL. Emeka Egbuka was drafted in the first round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025.

Next in line is Carnell Tate, who is projected to be a first-round pick by the Washington Commanders in Bleacher Report’s early 2026 mock draft. Jeremiah Smith is expected to carry on the tradition in 2027.

This strong track record is a major reason Boyd has always admired the Buckeyes.

“It gives me confidence in the choice that I made,” Boyd said. “Wide Receiver U isn’t declining, they’re just getting started.”

Boyd is a dynamic receiver, finishing his junior year with 111 receptions, 1,875 yards and 19 touchdowns. He is the No. 59 wide receiver in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is also a standout in track, running the 200 meters in 21.7 seconds.

Ohio State prepares to build mighty wide receiver room for the 2026 class

With his commitment on April 14, Brock Boyd became the third wide receiver to commit in this class, joining five-star Chris Henry Jr. and four-star Jaeden Ricketts. Henry briefly considered other schools but eventually shut down his recruitment, while Ricketts' commitment appears solid.

Ohio State is expected to pursue one more wide receiver for the 2026 class. A top candidate is four-star Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, a teammate of Henry at Mater Dei High School in Southern California. He is the No. 12 receiver in the nation and the No. 13 recruit in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

