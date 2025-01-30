"I suggest that for any other recruits to come see what Auburn has to offer": 4-star safety keeps Hugh Freeze's program in mix for commitment

Four-star safety Jireh Edwards is among the top juniors in the country actively evaluating his college options.

The standout from St. Frances Academy (Maryland) attended Auburn’s Junior Day this week, marking his second visit to Hugh Freeze’s program.

"Just being in the atmosphere of Auburn University is a great time," Edwards told On3 following the trip. "I suggest that for any other recruits to come see what Auburn has to offer."

The 6-foot-2, 192-pound, safety competed in this year's Under Armour Next All-America Game in Florida. He's the No. 3 recruit in Maryland, the No. 4 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 37 prospect in the nation, according to On3.

Edwards made his first trip to Auburn during the Tigers' 43-41 overtime win over Texas A&M and raved about the program's potential (via On3):

"Auburn’s a one-of-a-kind SEC school. It’s a good school to be at."

Auburn's 2026 class is strong, with the No. 1 spot in the Southeastern Conference. The class has six committed players and also ranks No. 3 in the nation.

If Edwards commits to the Tigers' this cycle, he will join three-star prospect Wayne Henry in the safety room. Auburn is also targeting multiple safety prospects like Cortez Redding, Nassir McCoy, Jaydin Broadnax, Xavier Lherisse and Amari Jones.

Jireh Edwards recruitment update

As of now, Jireh Edwards hasn't set a definitive commitment date but is aiming for early July after completing his official visits. He has listed his top 5 schools, which features Auburn alongside Tennessee, Oregon, Texas A&M and Georgia.

Auburn has quickly established a strong connection with St. Frances Academy in Maryland. Several of Edwards’ teammates from St. Frances are committed or signed with the Tigers.

They include four-star cornerback Blake Woodby, four-star linebacker Bryce Deas, and three-star defensive tackle Darrion Smith from the 2025 class, as well as three-star defensive back Wayne Henry from the 2026 class.

On3 projects both Auburn and Oregon as the frontrunners for Edwards, each holding a 9% chance of landing his commitment. However, the true picture of his recruitment will likely become clearer after his official visits.

