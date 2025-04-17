"I was surprised": Sherrone Moore's Michigan targets elite 2026 class TE following spring practice visit

Three-star tight end Luke Sorensen received the Michigan offer on Feb. 24. The 2026 class recruit was in Ann Arbor for spring practice earlier in April to get an up-close look at Sherrone Moore's program and left impressed following the multi-day visit.

“I was surprised," Sorensen told On3. "I went down there to watch the practice and liked what I saw"

Since January, Sorensen has been gaining attention from college programs across the country, earning offers from schools like UCLA, Florida, Nebraska, USC, Miami and Penn State.

Sorensen is the No. 38 tight end in the 2026 class and the No. 65 recruit in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Recruiting analyst Tom Lemming praised him for his strong play at the line of scrimmage, speed, aggressive blocking and ability to create mismatches in the passing game.

He plays for Servite High School, one of the powerhouse programs in the Trinity League, which is considered the top high school football league in the nation. Servite has a reputation for producing top talent, and Sorensen is among their latest stars.

Servite is also the alma mater of former Michigan standout Mason Graham, a two-time All-American defensive lineman. Moore and his staff may see Sorensen as the next Servite product they can develop into a top college player, just as they did with Graham.

Luke Sorensen reveals Michigan's standing in his recruitment

Besides Michigan, Luke Sorensen is interested in Nebraska, Penn State, Ole Miss, Miami, Alabama and Texas A&M. The Wolverines' don't have a tight end commit in the 2026 class, making Sorensen a key target. However, he is more focused on identifying his fit within the program.

"They have a large culture of winning, and I could see them being a place I play at possibly," Sorensen told UM recruiting insider Aidan Sen. "It’s going to be tough to beat out some of my other top schools, but I could see them doing that depending on how they do recruiting-wise. I may also take an official visit there."

Sorensen also had heavy praise for his position coach Steve Casula, saying:

"Coach Casula is a great guy, I love how he runs the TE room and the way they utilize tight ends."

Michigan is also in the mix for multiple tight end prospects in the 2026 class, including Matt Ludwig, Brayden Fogle, Mason Bonner and Jack Janda.

