Five-star prospect Mia Pauldo, selected for the 2025 McDonald's All American Games, was officially presented with her jersey on Monday. In celebration, Mia's twin sister and teammate, Mya Pauldo, shared a clip from the jersey presentation with an emotional caption that read:

"lil do ya know i was tearing up behind tht camera too 🥺 so proud of u twin keep being great mh♥️♥️"

"I was tearing up behind tht camera": Mya Pauldo shares a heartfelt message for twin Mia Pauldo during her McDonald's All-American jersey ceremony.

In the video, Mia smiles as she receives the jersey, with fans cheering in the stands. Mya, capturing the moment on video, is also heard excitedly shouting her sister's name. Mia, overwhelmed with emotion, wipes away tears with her shirt while the presenters offer comforting hugs.

The jersey was presented before the Morris Catholic game against Rutgers Prep, which ended in a commanding 90-52 victory. Mia was especially sensational, delivering 30 points, five rebounds, six assists and five steals. Her sister Mya also contributed 16 points to the victory, helping the Crusaders extend their perfect season to 22-0.

Mia will join 48 other top-rated seniors at the McDonald's All-American games, which will take place on April 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. She will be competing on the girls' East team alongside Zakiyah Johnson, Aaliyah Cump, Agot Makeer and other five-star seniors.

5-Star Prospect Mia Claims Third Straight Tournament MVP as Crusaders Secure Fourth Consecutive MCT Title

Five-star prospect Mia Pauldo recently led Morris Catholic to victory in the Morris County Tournament final against Chatham. The Crusaders won the game 54-40 to secure their fourth straight Morris County Tournament championship.

Mia Pauldo led the team with 15 points and earned her third straight MCT MVP award. Speaking on the victory, Mia said:

"If there's a word to describe it, I'd say legendary. And different. In the eyes of me and my sister, we're kind of like, 'This is what we're supposed to do in the time that we have.' We're all living in the moment and embracing these wins."

Mia's twin sister Mya Pauldo also contributed 13 points to the victory. Reflecting on the team's journey over the years, Mya said:

"We started with our freshman year and that was a big win. No one expected us to win a county title that year. Every year we've progressed with different teams, but we always had great pieces. We just got better every year, even on a national level. Winning four in-a-row had to be done."

Mya and Mia Pauldo's partnership has been a crucial to the Crusader's performance over the years. Their partnership is set to continue to college level, as they have both committed to the University of Tennessee.

