"I couldn't tell who would start, they're both just that good ": Four-star QB target weighs in on Deuce Knight vs Jackson Arnold debate

The main storyline for Auburn football this spring centers around the competition for the starting quarterback role, with former Oklahoma standout Jackson Arnold and five-star 2025 recruit Deuce Knight vying for the job. Besides preparing for next season amid this intense battle, the Tigers are also actively recruiting for the future, including targeting four-star QB prospect Trent Seaborn.
Seaborn visited Auburn on Thursday to observe practice and was impressed by Knight and Arnold.
"Deuce and Jackson, they look phenomenal," Seaborn said, via Rivals. "I think they're going to be really big aspects for the team. I couldn't tell who would start, they might even be rotating because they're both just that good. I saw a lot of consistency between both of them. A lot of really nice throws, throws that, NFL quarterbacks make."
Seaborn is a phenomenal QB and was named a MaxPreps sophomore all-American first-team selection in January after recording 2,672 yards, 26 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions in the 2024 season. He also earned Class 7A All-State first team and All-County second team honors.
The Tigers have long been interested in Seaborn, who also visited the campus in March.
"They've really shown interest in me, and I really like it down there, especially the campus," Seaborn said March, via Rivals. "Everything about Auburn is great."
Seaborn is the No. 11 QB in the 2026 class and the No. 4 recruit in Alabama, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Trent Seaborn praises about Auburn wide receiver room
Besides the QB room, Trent Seaborn also praised Auburn's wide receiver corps, which features players like Horatio Fields, Cam Coleman, Eric Singleton Jr. and Malcolm Simmons.
"I think this is one of the best receiving corps in the country," Seaborn said on Thursday, via Rivals. "They have a handful of guys that are going to go first, second round. They were making some insane plays today and I was very impressed by all of them. They really have a lot of talent at that position."
Hugh Freeze and Co. are enjoying the momentum in Seaborn's recruitment, who will be back in Plains in the summer for 7-on-7, but he said he "could come down whenever." Seaborn will head to South Carolina this week.