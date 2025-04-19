On Friday, Cameron Boozer expressed confidence in the ability of he and his brother, Cayden, to beat any fraternal duo in basketball, especially the Ball brothers. Cameron was responding to a question from CBS Sports’ Ashley Nicole Moss on whether he thinks he and Cayden beat Lonzo and LaMelo Ball. He said (7:02),

Ad

“Well in my opinion I think we're beating all brothers. Doesn't matter who the brothers are. So I'm going to say we're going to win this matchup as well. I think we match up great with them. Cayden matches up great.”

Ad

Trending

The Boozer Twins are perhaps the most well-known pair in high school basketball. Cameron is the nation's No. 2 prospect in the 2025 class and the top-ranked power forward, according to On3 Industry Ranking.

The 6-foot-9, 246-pounder is also Florida's top prospect. His brother, Cayden, stands at 6-foot-4 and is ranked the No. 4 point guard in the 2025 class.

The brothers have dominated the Florida high school basketball scene throughout their careers at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, Florida. With four straight state titles, they're two of the most decorated high school basketball players not only in Florida but nationally.

Ad

Notably, Cameron was twice the Gatorade National Player of the Year. He was named the award recipient for the second time weeks ago after winning it in 2023 as a sophomore. He is only the fourth player to receive the award twice after Greg Oden, LeBron James and Brandon Knight. Speaking after his win, he said,

“It's a blessing, first of all, to win. Not that many people have won two, so super thankful. Super thankful for everyone around me. Obviously, my coach (Columbus’ Andrew Moran) has been with me since I think eighth grade, so I've had a lot of great supporting casts around me, so I think it's a blessing for sure.”

Ad

Cameron Boozer shared McDonald's All-American MVP with Darryn Peterson

Shortly after receiving the Gatorade National Player of the Year award, Cameron Boozer led the East Team to the McDonald's All-American game on April 1. While his team suffered a disappointing 105-92 loss to their counterparts on the West Team, Cameron was named co-MVP after the game, sharing the award with Kansas signee Darryn Peterson. He led the East in scoring with 16 points, along with Isiah Harwell, who also scored 16 points.

Along with his brother, Cayden Boozer, Cameron will enroll at Duke to follow in the footsteps of their father, two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More