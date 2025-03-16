"I don't think there's been a better time to be a Buckeye": Four-star IOL gets candid about his commitment to Ryan Day's Ohio State

Four-star interior offensive lineman Max Riley committed to Ohio State on Monday. The Avon Lake High School (Ohio) standout chose Ryan Day’s program over other top contenders, including Clemson, Michigan, Penn State and Florida State.

Riley's commitment was a major win for Ohio State following its championship win over Notre Dame. Talking with "Lettermen Row" on Thursday, he explained his choice to stay in-state, saying:

"I think there is a lot of opportunity at Ohio State in more aspects than football. I don't think there's been a better time to be a Buckeye."

Former Buckeyes offensive line coach Justin Frye initially extended Riley an offer on March 7, 2023, and he remained a top priority under new position coach Tyler Bowen. Riley was also in attendance at Ohio State’s national championship celebration in January, where he connected with Day.

“We got to talk to Coach Day after the celebration, which is crazy," Riley told Lettermen Row after the visit. "Like the head coach of the national championship team wants to take time to talk to you after their ceremony and whatnot, it’s pretty cool.”

Riley has experience playing both tackle positions at Avon but now primarily lines up at left tackle. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, he is the No. 4 player in Ohio and the No. 133 overall prospect in the nation.

Insider reveals a family figure working behind Max Riley's Ohio State commitment

Max Riley is the fifth player to commit to Ohio State’s 2026 recruiting class. According to Mike Walker of On3, credit is due to Riley’s great-aunt, as she drove him from Cleveland to Columbus in June so he could attend Ohio State’s camp, which was an important step in his recruitment.

Ryan Day and his coaching staff have five committed players in their 2026 class, which ranks No. 6 in the nation.

Riley joins in-state prospects, four-star cornerback Jakob Weatherspoon and three-star wide receiver Jaeden Ricketts, as part of the Buckeyes’ 2026 class. Ohio State has also secured commitments from two highly regarded out-of-state recruits: five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. and four-star tight end Corbyn Fordham.

Following Max Riley, the Buckeyes have the potential to secure the commitment of another interior offensive lineman: four-star Micah Smith. The Vero Beach High School (Florida) standout is the No. 11 prospect in his position. Another IOL prospect to watch for the Buckeyes 2026 class is Da'Ron Parks.

