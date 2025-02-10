"I think I would fit into that offense": 4-star 2026 class TE eyes Dan Lanning's Oregon as potential destination

Four-star tight end Mark Bowman was initially a 2027 class prospect but reclassified to the 2026 class last month.

The Mater Dei High School (California) standout is now exploring his college options, and Dan Lanning's Oregon remains a top contender.

"The way they utilize their tight ends. I think I would fit into that offense good. I really like the coaching staff. I feel like they're not going anywhere," Bowman told ScoopDuck.

Bowman has taken an unofficial visit to Oregon and plans to return for an official visit, along with trips to Georgia and Texas.

Besides these schools, his top 12 list features Arizona State, USC, Tennessee, Alabama, Ole Miss, Miami, Florida, LSU and Ohio State. He also intends to visit Florida State and Florida in April, despite neither making his final list.

As of now, in-state USC and Georgia are the two major leaders in Bowman's recruitment. However, the momentum might shift to the Ducks favor once he completes his official visit to Lanning's program.

What will Mark Bowman's potential commitment mean to Oregon?

Mark Bowman initially played quarterback to please his father, but when he joined a sports academy in eighth grade, he secretly began training as a wide receiver and tight end. Now, he's regarded as one of the top tight ends in the country.

Greg Biggins of 247Sports praised Bowman for his ability to make plays downfield and effectiveness after the catch. Bowman has modeled his game after Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.

“That’s who I see as a tight end who doesn’t just have his hand in the dirt,” Bowman told Los Angeles Times about Bowers. “You can put him anywhere on the field and make something happen. Running, blocking, going out for a pass. It’s versatility.”

Bowman is the No. 5 tight end in the 2026 class, the No. 79 prospect nationally and the No. 11 recruit in California, according to the On3 Industry rankings.

Dan Lanning and his coaching staff continue to swing big at the tight end position and have landed one big tight end prospect in the 2026 class: four-star Kendre Harrison. Bowman could be the next big addition in the cycle, which ranks No. 1 in the nation with 10 committed players.

