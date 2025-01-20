"I don't think I could last 3 wks": Hoops fans react to Kansas signee Darryn Peterson's strict dietary regimen

Darryn Peterson, the overall No. 3 recruit in the Class of 2025, has often caught attention for his consistent performances for Prolific Prep. However, this time, he grabbed attention for his dietary plan.

On Sunday, SportsCenter Next’s Instagram account shared a clip of the five-star shooting star talking about his nutrition plan and how he has been taking care of his body.

“Since the beginning of 2024, I’ve been drinking only water. And this 2025, I’m doing no fast food,” the Kansas signee said.

When asked how he felt about it, the 6-foot-5 athlete said:

“Good. Great, actually. I’m feeling way better than I was.”

SportsCenter Next captioned the post:

“5-star Darryn Peterson is locked in.”

Fans reacted to the post on Instagram.

“If I was a projected lottery pick, I’d do the same,” a fan wrote.

“I don't think I could last 3 wks without orange juice ngl. Good luck to this dude tho,” a user wrote.

“Does he still play in the McDonald’s All American game?” A user wrote.

Many admired Peterson’s potential and determination.

“I’m 17 and all I drink is water, milk, sweet tea. If u just cut soda out of your diet, u will be a lot healthier,” a fan wrote.

“Yeah Gng definitely solidified himself A top 2 lock to me! Bro got that mentality to him, he gonna be a coachable guy,” said another fan.

“Me reading this while eating fast food,” another user wrote.

Darryn Peterson shines at the Hoops Hall Classic despite loss

At the 2025 Hoop Hall Classic, Darryn Peterson delivered an impressive performance despite Prolific Prep’s 61–57 loss to Highland School (VA). He contributed 31 points, nine rebounds and four assists while shooting 11-for-23 from the field. He took charge of the offense for Prolific Prep and repeatedly found ways to score against Higland’s defense.

The fourth quarter was a battle between Peterson and Highland’s Nate Ament, ranked No. 4 in the same class. The latter managed to pull through and deliver a stellar all-around performance, securing the game for Highland. Ament scored 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. He was named the Most Valuable Player of the game.

