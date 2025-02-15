  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • "I think he likes Oregon the most": Recruiting insider hints at nation's No. 1 QB's potential commitment to Dan Lanning's program

"I think he likes Oregon the most": Recruiting insider hints at nation's No. 1 QB's potential commitment to Dan Lanning's program

By Maliha
Modified Feb 15, 2025 13:34 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 CFP Quarterfinal Rose Bowl Game - Ohio State vs Oregon - Source: Getty
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 CFP Quarterfinal Rose Bowl Game - Ohio State vs Oregon - Source: Getty

Oregon has shifted its attention to recruiting after finishing the 2024 season with a 13-1 record, and one of its top priorities in the 2026 class is five-star quarterback Jared Curtis. The Nashville Christian (Tennessee) standout narrowed his choices to six schools, but On3’s Steve Wiltfong believes the Ducks are leading the race.

Ad
"He recently told me I like Oregon a lot," Wiltfong said Thursday. "I think he likes Oregon the most so I am predicting him to land with Oregon. I think as it stands right now they are setting the tone for Jared Curtis."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein is recruiting Curtis at Oregon. Curtis is the No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. His potential addition will give a big boost to the Ducks' 2026 class, which already ranks No. 1 with 10 committed players.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Curtis threw for 2,830 yards and 40 touchdowns while also rushing for 637 yards and 18 scores. He is also ranked as Tennessee’s top overall prospect.

Ad

If Jared Curtis commits to Oregon, he will enter a quarterback room that includes Dante Moore and Akili Smith Jr. Meanwhile, the Ducks' 2026 class already features four-star quarterback Jonas Williams.

Which other schools are in the mix for Jared Curtis besides Oregon?

Jared Curtis has visited his top schools multiple times and has official visits scheduled with Oregon (June 6-8), Georgia (June 13-15) and South Carolina (June 20-22). The Ducks are gaining momentum in his recruitment, but the Bulldogs remain the biggest competitor.

Ad

Curtis initially committed to Georgia in March but decommitted in October.

"They’re not out of the race yet, love them guys and I’d love to get back up there and talk to them," Curtis told On3 about Georgia’s place in his recruitment. "But I just wanted to visit other places and not be committed, so that’s what I’m going to do, and still keeping Georgia in the way.”

Several head coaches have visited Jared Curtis in the past month. With ongoing discussions between him, his family and his representatives, it wouldn’t be surprising if he made a decision sooner rather than later.

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी